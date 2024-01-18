2024 Ora 07 EV teased by GWM Malaysia – fastback sedan rival to Tesla Model 3, BYD Seal arriving soon?

Posted in Cars, Great Wall Motor, Local News / By Mick Chan / January 18 2024 11:04 am

Great Wall Motor Malaysia has teased the Great Wall Motor (GWM) Ora 07 EV in a Facebook post, indicating that the electric fastback sedan is set to make an official arrival in the Malaysian market.

The Ora 07 is also known as the Lightning Cat or Grand Cat, underpinning by the manufacturer’s Lemon E platform and will contest the EV segment with the likes of the Tesla Model 3 and BYD Seal. In neighbouring Thailand, the Ora 07 was priced from 1.299 million baht (RM174,648) at its launch beginning with the Long Range variant, along with the Performance variant that was launched at 1.499 million baht (RM201,655).

Both of those variants sold in Thailand get an 83.5 kWh ternary lithium battery, powering a front-mounted 204 PS/340 Nm motor in the base Long Range variant, while the Performance gets a dual-motor AWD setup with exactly double the outputs, at 408 PS and 680 Nm of torque. The latter does a claimed 4.3 seconds for the 0-100 km/h sprint, on to a top speed of 180 km/h; the Long Range maxes out at 170 km/h.

Range for the Long Range variant is up to 640 km on the NEDC testing standard, with the Performance achieving up to 550 km. The Ora 07 can be recharged from 30-80% in just over 30 minutes via DC charging of unspecified input, while vehicle-to-load capability enables the powering of accessories from the car.

The Ora 07 offers a variety of driving modes to choose from, with Eco, Well Being, Normal, Sport and Individual offered on the base Long Range variant, while the Performance adds a further Sport+ mode. Three modes are offered for the steering – Light, Comfort and Sport.

In terms of safety equipment, both variants get a nearly identical feature set including six airbags, a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control with cornering assist and traffic jam assist, front and rear collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, manoeuvre emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, lane centring, wisdom dodge system, lane change assist, rear cross traffic alert with braking, hill start assist and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

To those, the Performance variant adds more parking sensors for a total of six (the Long Range gets four), as well as park assist and automatic reversing assistance.

Given its launch pricing in Thailand, the GWM Ora 07 could closely match the pricing of aforementioned rivals in Malaysia, the Tesla Model 3 and BYD Seal, ranging from under RM190k to RM220k between variants. What do you think of the GWM entry into the premium EV sedan segment?

