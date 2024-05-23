GWM Tank 300 open for booking in Malaysia – RM250k est. price, deliveries of off-road SUV set to start in July

Posted in Cars, Great Wall Motor, Local News / By Anthony Lim / May 23 2024 10:09 pm

Great Wall Motor Malaysia has announced that the order books have opened for the Tank 300, with the off-raod SUV expected to make its way into the local market very soon. Slated to be introduced in Q2, the company says that deliveries are due to begin in July following its official launch, which is now expected to be sometime next month.

As previously indicated during its preview in March and recent test drive in China, the Tank 300 will arrive here as a CBU fully-imported offering, and will be offered in its non-hybrid 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine form. Estimated pricing has also been firmed up, with the SUV anticipated to be priced in the region of RM250,000, slightly lower than the first indication of it offered earlier this month.

To recap, the mill will offer 220 PS (217 hp or 162 kW) and 380 Nm in the way of output, with drive delivered via an eight-speed automatic transmission and a dual-speed, electronically-controlled part-time four-wheel drive system. Technical highlights include an all-terrain control system with nine driving modes, a ramp angle of 23.1° and a maximum gradability of 70%, along with a maximum wading depth of 700 mm.

Inside, you’ll find a well-appointed interior, with novelties including a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen – with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support – as well as Nappa leather upholstery. Standard fit items include a nine-speaker Infinity sound system, automatic air-conditioning and double-layer acoustic glass (for improved in-cabin NVH levels), among others.

Meanwhile, driver assistance kit on the ANCAP five-star rated SUV will include items such as adaptive cruise control, lane drparture warning and autonomous emergency braking as well as a 360-degree all-around view monitor with a Transparent Chassis Function.

The Tank 300 is of course on display at the ongoing Malaysia Autoshow 2024, shown at the event in its regular forms as well as the unit you see in these images, a specially-kitted version that dresses the SUV up with body-coloured flares and flashy accoutrements such as the OTT bonnet and cool-looking aluminium storage box mounted on the rear access panel of the vehicle.

However, don’t get too excited about all the glitz that’s on show or hoping that it will be offered here, because it won’t be, not through official channels at least. According to GWM Malaysia, the black display unit and its Chinese-market accessories was brought in to show potential customers what can be done in terms of customisation for the vehicle, should they wish to explore that path.

