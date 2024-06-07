2024 BMW 218i Gran Coupe Final Edition launched in Malaysia – black accents, new wheels; from RM224k

Posted in BMW, Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Gerard Lye / June 7 2024 10:50 am

BMW Malaysia has launched the 218i Gran Coupe Final Edition, which is based on the existing M Sport variant but with a revised kit list to make it stand out. With a standard two-year warranty, the new variant retails for RM223,800 on-the-road without insurance, and if you want the five-year extended warranty and service package, that adds on RM20,600 to bring the asking price to RM244,400.

Compared to the regular 218i Gran Coupe M Sport, you’re looking at a premium of RM5,000 (with or without the extended warranty and service package) for the additional goodies that the Final Edition comes with.

One of the additions is extended content for the M high-gloss Shadowline package, which sees the front kidney grille and exhaust tip come finished in black to complement the window trim that is also black. On the M Sport variant, the grille and exhaust tip are finished in chrome and its Shadowline package only includes the black window trim. The M Sport’s aggressive bumpers are also used for the Final Edition.

Elsewhere, the 18-inch Y-spoke style 553 M bicolour light-alloy wheels that come with the Final Edition differ from the style 819 M units on the M Sport. On the inside, the Final Edition gains a wireless charging pad and a 10-speaker HiFi sound system with 205W of amplification.

Beyond these changes, the rest of the Final Edition is identical to the M Sport, with standard equipment being an anthracite headliner, front sports seats, Dakota leather upholstery, ‘Illuminated Boston’ interior trim, LED headlamps (with high beam assist) and fog lamps, Comfort Access, two-zone climate control, the Driving Assistant package, the Parking Assistant package as well as the BMW Live Cockpit Professional system with a dual 10.25-inch displays.

2024 BMW 218i Gran Coupe Final Edition spec sheet; click to enlarge

Similarly, the engine is a 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-three petrol unit pushing out 140 PS (138 hp or 103 kW) and 220 Nm of torque. This is paired with a seven-speed Steptronic dual-clutch transmission driving the front wheels, enabling a 0-100 km/h time of 8.7 seconds and top speed of 213 km/h.

In terms of colours available, the 218i Gran Coupe Final Edition is offered in Skyscraper Grey, Black Sapphire and Alpine White, while the leather upholstery only comes in black with blue highlights. Each purchase is accompanied by roadside assistance and accident hotline support as well as BMW Service Online.

