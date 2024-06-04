Lamborghini Urus SE in Malaysia – 800 PS/950 Nm 4.0L V8 PHEV, 60 km EV range; RM1.03m before taxes

Posted in Cars, Lamborghini, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Mick Chan / June 4 2024 3:12 pm

The Lamborghini Urus SE has now made its Malaysian-market debut, bringing the model’s first plug-in hybrid powertrain six years on from the local arrival of the Italian supercar marque’s first super-SUV. Here, the Urus SE is priced from RM1,028,000 before taxes and options.

A potent combustion engine continues to be the heart of the Urus in this SE form, where the firm’s 4.0 litre biturbo V8 petrol engine outputs 620 PS and 800 Nm of torque on its own; this is down from the 666 PS/850 Nm of the Urus S and Urus Performante, and the 641 PS of the debut Urus.

Electric drive comes from a single motor rated to produce 192 PS and 483 Nm, for a combined output of 800 PS and 950 Nm of torque. All in, these propel the Urus SE from 0-100 km/h in 3.4 seconds – 0.1 second quicker than the Urus S – and on to a top speed of 312 km/h, or 7 km/h higher than the Urus S maximum.

The e-motor in the Urus SE is a permanent-magnet synchronous unit located within the eight-speed automatic transmission, powered from a 25.9 kWh lithium-ion battery housed between the boot floor and rear electronic limited-slip differential; outputs continue to be sent to all four wheels.

Specified for its SUV brief is adjustable air suspension, which can be adjusted for ride height and stiffness as part of the available drive mode selection which includes Corsa, Strada, Sport and Neve (snow), while the hybrid driveline mode selection includes Hybrid, Recharge and EV Drive, the latter enabling pure e-motor running at up to 60 km.

The electrified Urus can be identified from the pure ICE versions of before by a range of styling cues; the headlamps now feature daytime running lights that wrap around the main beam assembly, rather than using the Y-design arrangement of before.

Front and rear bumpers have also been restyled, though the overall silhouette and wheelarches remain. Redesigned bodywork improved brake cooling by 30%, while further aerodynamic improvements include underbody air vents and revamped air ducts to better cool mechanical and engine components by 15%.

The Urus SE also features a redesigned tailgate that now gets a spoiler that works aerodynamically with a revised rear diffuser to produce 35% more downforce compared to the Urus S.

Inside, the Urus SE gets a pair of 12.3-inch displays as part of an updated infotainment system to bring this aspect of the super-SUV closer to the V12-powered Revuelto. As always, various areas of the Urus SE can be specified, including wheels which are offered in sizes ranging from 21 to 23 inches in diameter, the latter size being specified for this display vehicle.

GALLERY: 2024 Lamborghini Urus SE in Beijing

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.