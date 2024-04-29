Lamborghini Urus SE debuts in Beijing – 4.0L twin-turbo V8 PHEV with 800 PS, 950 Nm; 60 km EV range

Posted in Cars, International News, Lamborghini / By Gerard Lye / April 29 2024 10:37 am

This the new Lamborghini Urus SE, which is the brand’s first plug-in hybrid version of its ‘Super SUV’ that recently celebrated its global debut at the ongoing Auto China in Beijing. In addition to an electrified powertrain, the Urus SE also boasts an updated design and various other updates.

Starting under the bonnet, the Urus SE keeps to a 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine that produces 620 PS (612 hp or 456 kW) and 800 Nm of torque. This is now augmented by an electric motor rated at 192 PS (189 hp or 141 kW) and 483 Nm for a total system output of 800 PS (789 hp or 588 kW) and 950 Nm.

For reference, the Urus S that was revealed back in September 2022 packed 666 PS (657 hp or 490 kW) and 850 Nm. With its superior output figures, the Urus SE will get from 0-100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds (3.5 seconds for the Urus S) and can hit a top speed of 312 km/h (305 km/h for the Urus S).

The plug-in hybrid version also offers up to 60 km of electric-only range thanks to its 25.9-kWh lithium-ion battery – the company did not disclose charging details in its release. Other parts of the powertrain include an eight-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system with an integrated front differential as well as a rear electronic limited-slip differential.

There are also air springs to adjust ground clearance ranging from 15 mm in Corsa up to 75 mm when needed. Corsa is just one of a few drive modes available, with others being Strade, Sport and Neve. There are also PHEV-specific modes such as Hybrid, Recharge and EV Drive.

As for the design changes, there’s a new daytime running light signature that wraps around headlamp clusters, which now come with matrix LED technology. The front and rear bumpers are also slightly tweaked, while the rear tailgate has been completely redesigned to feature a spoiler which works with a revised diffuser for 35% more downforce at high speeds compared to the Urus S.

Other aerodynamic improvements include underbody air vents and revamped air ducts to better cool mechanical and engine components by 15%. The new design of the front section also helps improve brake cooling by 30%.

Inside, there are now two 12.3-inch displays and the infotainment system has been updated with better graphics to keep things in line with the Revuelto. The rest of the cabin remains largely familiar, and customers can still customise their purchase with a wide range of options, including wheels measuring between 21 to 23 inches.

