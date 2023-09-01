Lamborghini Revuelto in Malaysia – first production PHEV with 1,015 PS; 6.5L V12 with three e-motors

In Cars, Lamborghini, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Mick Chan / 1 September 2023 3:48 pm / 5 comments

The Lamborghini Revuelto has been given its Malaysian launch today, five months on from its global unveiling in March this year. Pricing for the Revuelto in Malaysia was not officially announced, but has been quoted from a Lamborghini Kuala Lumpur official as “from RM2.9 million” before taxes and options.

Update: Pricing for the Lamobrghini Revuelto in Malaysia starts from RM2.5 million before taxes, or from RM6.5 million including taxes.

This is the first series-production V12 model from the Italian supercar marque to bring electrification as a plug-in hybrid, following on from the limited, 63-unit run of the Sián that featured a supercapacitor instead of a battery.

Powertrain for the Revuelto is a petrol-electric PHEV setup that combines an all-new V12 engine that is here codenamed L545 and just the third V12 architecture in the marque’s history, and the naturally aspirated V12 engine on its own produces 825 PS at 9,250 rpm and 725 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm, with a 9,500 rpm rev limit. At 218 kg, this new V12 is 17 kg than the V12 engine in the Aventador, and is the marque’s lightest V12 engine yet.

Transmission is a new 8DCT setup that is located aft of the V12 combustion engine, which is thus rotated 180 degrees to meet the transverse-mounted gearbox in order to make room for the battery pack in the centre tunnel. This is a 3.8 kWh unit that takes up a 550 mm long, 240 mm wide and 301 mm tall space, possible with the omission of a propshaft for the front axle as front drive is by a pair of electric motors.

These units produce 150 PS and 350 Nm each in front, are oil-cooled and providing torque vectoring, while the rear motor is a 150 PS/150 Nm unit; these come together to provide a combined 1,015 PS. The EV battery can be recharged at up to 7 kW, enabling a full charge from empty in 30 minutes. Alternatively, this can also be recharged through regenerative braking from the front wheels or directly from the V12 combustion engine in just six minutes, says Lamborghini.

Electrification brings three dedicated drive modes – Recharge, Hybrid and Performance – which combine with Citta (City), Strada, Sport and Corsa modes to bring a total of 12 available combinations which are driver-selectable via two rotary selectors on the new-design steering wheel.

Citta (City) mode defaults to fully electric driving, starting the combustion engine when the lithium-ion battery needs recharging and charging points are unavailable. Output is capped at 180 PS, and suspension, transmission and stability control systems are set for maximum comfort.

Strada mode brings a maximum of 886 PS, and the V12 is continually on in this and all other modes. Sport increases peak output to 907 PS, and suspension and aerodynamics are set to enhance the car’s agility.

Corsa mode brings the full 1,015 PS, and the hybrid system is configured to maximise the performance delivery of the electric drive in terms of torque vectoring as well as AWD. At full deployment, the Revuelto does 0-100 km/h in 2.5 seconds, and a top speed of over 350 km/h.

The backbone of the all-new V12 flagship is a new ‘monofuselage’ comprised of a fully carbon-fibre monocoque and a front structure made of resin-soaked short carbon fibres. Improvements over its predecessor include a 10% weight reduction from the Aventador chassis, and the composite front structure is 20% lighter than the Aventador’s aluminium structure. Torsional stiffness is now 40,000 Nm per degree, up 25% from that of the Aventador.

Rolling stock is a choice of 20- and 21-inch wheels on 265/35R20 and 345/30R21 tyres front and rear, or 21- and 22-inch wheels and tyres on 265/30R21 and 355/25R22 tyres front and rear; rubber is a set of bespoke Bridgestone Potenza Sport for the Revuelto. Brakes are 10-piston monoblock calipers in front and four-piston calipers at the rear; these clamp on discs measuring 410 mm x 38 mm in front and 390 mm x 32 mm at the back.

Joining the host of Lamborghini firsts with the Revuelto is the introduction of ADAS, which brings active lane departure warning, lane change warning, adaptive cruise control and rear cross-traffic alert, as well as adaptive headlamps.

Infotainment in the Revuelto is comprised of a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, an 8.4-inch central display and a 9.1-inch display, a setup that can receive over-the-air updates, and the Lamborghini Unica mobile app enables the driver to continue monitoring the car in terms of fuel level, battery charge, electric range and its exact position when parked.

“The demand for Lamborghini supercars has always been strong in Malaysia. We are confident that Revuelto, which has established a new benchmark in performance, on-board technology and driving pleasure will continue to captivate our discerning customers,” said Automobili Lamborghini Asia Pacific regional director Francesco Scardaoni.

