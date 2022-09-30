In Cars, International News, Lamborghini / By Pan Eu Jin / 30 September 2022 1:29 pm / 2 comments

Automobili Lamborghini has premiered the new Urus S which will succeed the original Urus revealed at the end of 2017, with enhanced performance and luxury. The Urus has since set a new production record for the company. The new Urus S joins Lamborghini’s Super SUV line up which also includes the new Urus Performante launched recently. The Urus S starts from 195,538 Euros (RM889k).

The Urus S produces 666 PS (up 16 PS) and 850 Nm of torque from 2,300 to 6,000 rpm from its 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission to drive all four wheels. According to Lamborghini, the Urus S shares the same powertrain calibration as the Urus Performante.

At full throttle, the Urus S propels from 0-100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds, 0-200 km/h in 12.5 seconds, with a top speed of 305 km/h. While top speed remains unchanged from before, the Urus S is 0.1 second faster from 0-100 km/h and 0.3 seconds faster from 0-200 km/h compared to the model launched in Malaysia in early 2018.

The new Urus S gets a retuned exhaust for a more distinct sound at start-up and a sharper note in each drive mode. Among the drive modes on the Tamburo drive selector include Strada, Sport, Corsa, Ego, Terra, Neve and Sabbia. With 10-pot calipers in the front and carbon ceramic discs all-round (440 mm front and 370 mm rear), the Urus S can get from 100 km/h to zero in just 33.7 metres. The distance is similar to the original Urus.

Aside from the increased output and improved acceleration, the new Urus S sports a new front bumper with horizontal slats, replacing the honey comb inserts from before. The front bumper also features a new matte black stainless steel skidplate as standard. A new lightweight carbon-fibre front bonnet is available, along with an exposed carbon-fibre roof.

Wheels are 21-inch in size, wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tyres (285/45 front and 315/40 rear). Optional 22-inch Nath and 23-inch Taigete wheels are also available, either in a bronze, matte titanium, or diamond polish finish. At the rear is a new bumper, along with a new twin exhaust tip design with brushed steel finish. The exhaust tips can also be had in chrome, matte or gloss black.

The interior can now be specified with a new palette of colours and trims. Influence from the Urus Performante can be seen through the Bi-colour Sportivo or Bi-colour Sophisticated cabin themes. The Sportivo option projects a more discreet appearance with black leather upholstery contrasted with Blu Leandro, Verde Aura, tan, cream or brown trims. Owners can access features like Remote Park via the Lamborghini Unica app, or utilise the virtual key function with smartwatch controls.