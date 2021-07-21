In Cars, International News, Lamborghini / By Matthew H Tong / 21 July 2021 9:48 am / 0 comments

In the short three years since its introduction, the Lamborghini Urus has consistently been the automakers top-selling model, with production just reaching the 15,000-unit milestone. That is a company record for the highest produced model in the shortest amount of time since launch.

The Urus with the chassis number 15,000 is actually a Graphite Capsule model that is bound for the British market. Customers get four matte paint finishes to choose from, and in this case it is finished in matte Grigio Keres with Verde Scandal accents.

Mechanically, the SUV is powered by a 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 650 PS and 850 Nm of torque, with drive sent to all four wheels via a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission. It still is the fastest production SUV on sale with a zero to 100 km/h sprint time of 3.6 seconds, and it do the 0-200 km/h dash in 12.8 seconds and a top speed of 305 km/h.

Earlier in March at the Days of Speed event, the Urus set the speed record on ice at Lake Baikal (pictured above) in Russia, with a top speed of 298 km/h and an average speed from a standing start of 114 km/h over 1,000 meters. The automaker said it demonstrated “terrific performance and exceptional handling in spite of the reduced traction.”

Meanwhile, the automaker recently announced its first half sales performance for the year, with a record of 4,852 cars sold worldwide. That is a historic high for the brand, and the Urus SUV is once again the best-selling model with 2,796 units sold (35% year-on-year increase). The Huracan follows in second place with 1,532 units (46% increase), and the Aventador with 524 units sold (up 21%). Production at the Sant’Agata Bolognese plant is fully packed out until April 2022.