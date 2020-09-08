In Cars, International News, Lamborghini / By Danny Tan / 8 September 2020 3:20 pm / 0 comments

Sant’Agata Bolognese announced the Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule design edition in June, and here’s a car chase video to highlight the bold new colours for the super SUV. Because a car can never be cooler than in movie-style chase scenes.

Plenty of backdrops in this Verde Manti green versus Arancio Borealis orange race (more like a dance on wheels), before a mystery matte black Urus joins the party. There’s a “twist” of sorts at the end too. Plug in your headphones or turn up the volume to hear the Urus’ 650 PS/850 Nm 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 in action.

Available with the 2021 model year Urus, the Pearl Capsule is all about aesthetic enhancements. First, there’s a two-tone exterior, which features the carmaker’s “ultra-bright” high-gloss four-layer pearl colours in the traditional Giallo Inti (yellow), Arancio Borealis and Verde Manti, paired with high-gloss black on the roof, rear diffuser, spoiler lip and side mirror caps.

Elsewhere, you’ll find matte grey exhaust outlets and 23-inch alloys in high-gloss black, with a body-coloured accent ring and the same shade on the brake calipers. The two-tone look is repeated inside, with hexagon-shaped upholstery stitching and logos embroidered on the seats, along with carbon fibre and black anodised aluminium details. Perforated Alcantara is an option.

Pearl Capsule aside, the MY2021 Urus gets a new Grigio Keres grey metallic colour option, an updated optional Parking Assistant Package, new key fob design as well as a new Sensonum sound system with 17 speakers and a 730-watt amplifier. The Urus has turned out to be a profitable bet for the Italian supercar maker; in July, the SUV reached the milestone of 10,000 units, just two years from its market introduction.