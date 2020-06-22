In Cars, International News, Lamborghini / By Gerard Lye / 22 June 2020 3:27 pm / 0 comments

Lamborghini is attempting to make the Urus more attractive to prospective customers with a new Pearl Capsule design edition, which comes from its Centro Stile customisation arm. Available with the 2021 model year Urus, the Pearl Capsule styling package adds on some aesthetic enhancements to give the SUV a more dynamic look.

First up, there’s a two-tone theme for the exterior, which features the carmaker’s traditional high-gloss four-layer pearl colours of either Giallo Inti (yellow), Arancio Borealis (orange) and Verde Manti (green), which are paired with a high-gloss black finish applied to the roof, rear diffuser, spoiler lip and side mirror caps.

Elsewhere, there are matte grey exhaust outlets and a set of 23-inch alloy wheels that are primarily finished in high-gloss black, with a body-coloured accent along the rim. The interior also gets the two-tone look, with hexagon-shaped upholstery stitching Q-Citura and logos embroidered on the seat, along with carbon-fibre and black anodized aluminium details. As an option, fully-electric front seats with perforated Alcantara can be ordered for more comfort.

Aside from the Pearl Capsule package, the 2021 MY Urus also gets a new Grigio Keres grey metallic finish joining the three new pearl colours. The widened palette is a result of the company’s dedicated on-site paint shop that opened in 2019, allowing it to extend the potential and volume for colour choices. Other notable improvements include an updated optional Parking Assistant Package, new key fob design as well as a new Sensonum sound system with 17 speakers and a 730-watt amplifier.

According to Lamborghini, over 8,300 units of the Urus have been delivered worldwide since it was launched, with the most popular colours being various hues of grey, closely followed by its trademark yellow.

Unchanged is the 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8, which continues to put out 650 PS (641 hp) and 850 Nm of torque, and is paired with a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive system. The performance is 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds, 0-200 km/h in 12.8 seconds and a top speed of 305 km/h.