In Cars, International News, Lamborghini / By Matthew H Tong / 20 March 2020 5:35 pm / 2 comments

Automobili Lamborghini has posted its best-ever fiscal year performance in the brand’s 56-year history, outperforming all key business benchmarks from sales, turnover, and profitability.

Over the period of January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019, the automaker sold 8,205 units globally, representing a 43% increase compared to the same period in 2018. Crucial to this is growth attained in America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region.

The main driver of success is none other than the Urus SUV, of which 4,962 units have found new homes globally. This was followed by strong demand for the Huracán (2,139 units) and Aventador (1,104 units). Lamborghini’s turnover also grew by 28%, from 1.42 billion euros (RM6.72 billion) in 2018 to 1.81 billion euros (RM8.56 billion) in 2019. In terms of its dealer network, Lamborghini is currently represented by 165 dealers in 51 countries.

Besides that, the company was also awarded the Top Employer Italia certification for the seventh consecutive year, making it one of the most attractive employers in 2019. This raised employee headcount to 1,787 individuals by the end of 2019. It prides itself with the inclusion of equal pay scheme for female and male employees with the same qualifications and roles, and initiatives promoting equal parenting.

However, the Italian automaker said the celebration of this success from 2019 is overshadowed by global uncertainties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. It said it is still too early to give a detailed forecast of impacts on business development in 2020.

Company chairman and CEO, Stefano Domenicali said: “In Fiscal Year 2019, Lamborghini continued its sustained history of growth, setting new historic highs in all key business figures. While celebrating these figures we must underline the extraordinariness of the situation in which we find ourselves right now, from both a human and corporate perspective, due to the worldwide spread of coronavirus.”

“Our country is living through a situation that could never have been expected and on behalf of the company I would like to thank all the people, especially those in the services, medical and health sectors, institutions and the security forces that are contributing to manage this crisis in a remarkable way.”

“In only a few days our habits and our interpersonal relationships have changed, with this scenario being reflected across the world. We need to be ready to react rapidly to these new circumstances, and in a rational and effective way. The excellent start to the year 2020, confirmed by sales numbers in the first two months, gives us the right motivation in order to be ready and proactive in facing this entirely new and unimaginable challenge.”

“Our 2019 results reflect the talent and dedication of all Lamborghini staff around the world and we thank them and our shareholders for their trust and continuing support. We are sure of the strength, the energy, the enthusiasm, the passion and the deliberateness that characterize the women and men in Lamborghini, including during these difficult times.”

“Building on our results so far, we continue to prepare for further sustainable growth and new opportunities in innovation and technology in order to reach new future milestones,” Domenicali added.