In Cars, International News, Lamborghini / By Matthew H Tong / 16 July 2021 6:40 pm / 0 comments

The pandemic clearly doesn’t affect the rich. Lamborghini has just closed the first half of 2021 on a high, selling a total of 4,852 cars. That is a 37% increase over the same period in 2020, and a 6.6% growth compared to 1H 2019. That is a historic high for the automaker.

During this period, the Urus SUV is once again the best-selling model with 2,796 units sold (35% increase), followed by the Huracan with 1,532 units (46% increase), and the Aventador with 524 units sold (up 21%). There are no signs of slowing down as well, with the order books fully booked until April 2022.

The United States remains its biggest market (1,502 units), followed by China (plus Hong Kong and Macau; 602 units), Germany (391 units), the UK (318 units), Japan (258 units), the Middle East (226 units), and Italy (197 units). The automaker is officially represented by a network of 168 dealers in in 51 markets globally.

Lamborghini president and CEO, Stephan Winkelmann said: “This exceptional result is a double confirmation for us. It is proof of the solidity and strength of this brand, which is enjoying growing appeal despite a period of continuous challenges and uncertainty.”

“It also endorses the positive reception to our new industrial plan for future electrification of our product range, in which we will invest over 1.5 billion euros (RM7.45 billion) by 2024. Lamborghini’s course is set for a period of great transformation, where technological innovation and sustainability will go hand in hand with a focus on maximum product performance and loyalty to the brand’s DNA.”