14 June 2021

Lamborghini has revealed that its allocation for the year is almost sold out. This is on the back of an easing pandemic, combined with the free-spending attitude among consumers who have been confined to their homes for the past few months, Bloomberg reports.

Company CEO Stephan Winkelmann said Lamborghini is set for a strong growth this year. To date, approximately 10 months of its production capacity have been sold, he said in an interview at the recent Milano Monza auto show. “Despite a two-month shutdown due to the pandemic, Lamborghini ended 2020 as its second-best year ever,” Winkelmann said. Deliveries for Q1 2021 surged by nearly 25%.

Demand for models like the Aventador continue to be high, but it is no secret that Lamborghini will be electrifying some of its cars in the next few years. It is spending a record 1.5 billion euros (RM7.5 billion) to offer plug-in hybrid versions of each model by 2024, while a fully electric supercar is set to arrive in the second half of the decade.

Granted, Lamborghini is not as aggressive with its electrification plans as other automakers, but Winkelmann said it has to “choose the right moment, when we think the market is ready and we think we can really be the best.” The CEO reiterated that Lamborghini is not for sale, and there are no plans to list the company.

Meanwhile, Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös himself said that “many people have witnessed how quickly life can end, and so it’s good to enjoy life today and not to postpone it to any later years.” There’s nothing quite like a pandemic to remind yourself that life is short, huh?