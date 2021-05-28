In Cars, International News, Rolls-Royce / By Matthew H Tong / 28 May 2021 5:41 pm / 0 comments

Earlier this year, there were rumours that Rolls-Royce was embarking on a new electric car project, dubbed the “Silent Shadow.” Well, turns out that the rumours were real – a Bloomberg report said the luxury automaker is indeed developing a fully electric model, following a trademark BMW Group filed last year for the Silent Shadow moniker.

However, Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös has yet to reveal the timeframe with which the car will be unveiled. “That is still a secret,” he told the newswire, adding that “it will of course obviously be a brand new Rolls-Royce, rest assured.”

“Electrification fits perfect with Rolls-Royce – it’s torquey, it’s super silent. We are not known for roaring loud engines and exhaust noises whatsoever, and that is a big benefit.” Expect the same levels of opulence and luxury appointments from the automaker, including potentially ultra-bespoke creations from the newly revived Rolls-Royce Coachbuild.





Rolls-Royce said it will skip plug-in hybrid tech altogether, and go straight into EVs

The report also said that while the Covid-19 pandemic has slowed the demand for new cars globally, luxury makes such as Rolls-Royce are hitting record sales. Its production run is completely booked out for the year, with orders pouring in as of Q4 2020.

“Many of them have witnessed how quickly life can end, and so it’s good to enjoy life today and not to postpone it to any later years,” Müller-Ötvös said. That explains how some people are willing to spend over RM117 million on a car like the coachbuilt Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, huh.

GALLERY: 2016 Rolls-Royce Vision Next 100 Concept