13 January 2021

Automobili Lamborghini has announced that it delivered 7,430 vehicles globally in 2020, a decrease of -9% from the year before. In 2019, the Italian automaker sold 8,205 units, which was the best ever sales performance in its 57-year history.

As with most other car brands, the sales dip was due to a 70-day production shutdown from March to May, when factories throughout Italy were ordered to close to slow the spread of Covid-19. Sales obviously tanked, but Lamborghini said sales in the second half surged, resulting in the best half-year performance in its history.

The US continued to be its biggest market by a considerable margin, with 2,224 cars delivered there alone. Germany followed in second place with 607 units (up 8%), China (plus Hong Kong and Macau sales) in third with 604 cars. It sold 600 cars in Japan, 517 vehicles in the UK, and 347 units in its home market.

In 2020, the Urus set a production record of 10,000 units. The SUV continues to be the automaker’s best-selling model with 4,391 units delivered. The Huracán, meanwhile, recorded a 3% increase in numbers with 2,193 cars sold, whereas the ageing V12 Aventador found 846 new homes worldwide.

Company president and CEO Stephan Winkelmann said: “The 2020 results are a clear demonstration of the excellent work that, despite the difficulties of a year of global challenges, was carried out by the entire Lamborghini team with enormous dedication and a spirit of resilience.”

“It is a great honor for me to again be part of our future: the sense of community felt so strongly during the past year, along with the values of social responsibility and the drive toward innovation that has always distinguished Lamborghini, will be the basis for confronting a challenging 2021, with the aim of consolidating the product range, seeking new business prospects, and further strengthening the brand,” he added.