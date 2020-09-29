In Cars, International News, Lamborghini / By Gerard Lye / 29 September 2020 4:41 pm / 0 comments

The Lamborghini Urus doesn’t need to do much to attract attention, with styling that is definitely aggressive and not subtle. However, that’s not stopping the Italian carmaker from trying to improve the SUV’s visual presence further, and for that, there’s the new Graphite Capsule design package.

Available for order with the 2021 model year Urus, the package offers customers four matte paint finishes to choose from for the exterior, including white Bianco Monocerus, black Nero Noctis (what you see here), and grey Grigio Nimbus and Grigio Keres.

For contrast, there are also four glossy accent colours – orange Arancio Leonis and Arancio Dryope, yellow Giallo Taurus and green Verde Scandal – which are applied on the front splitter, door inserts and rear spoiler. The 23-inch Taigete wheels are exclusive to the Graphite Capsule, and they sport the chosen accent colour, while the rear exhaust tips get a black chrome finish.

Inside, you get dark, anodised aluminium trim and matte-finish carbon-fibre inserts, along with touches of the exterior accent colour on the centre tunnel leather trim, seat bolster inserts, Q-citura stitching and the embroidered Lamborghini logo on the headrests. The company offers ventilated Alcantra seats, with the option being limited to the Graphite Capsule and the Pearl Capsule that was launched recently.

Mechanically, it’s the same Urus that we are familiar with, so under the bonnet, there’s a 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 paired with a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive system. The mill continues to deliver 650 PS (641 hp) and 850 Nm of torque, allowing for a zero to 100 km/h time of 3.6 seconds, 0-200 km/h in 12.8 seconds and a top speed of 305 km/h.