2024 BMW X3 Final Edition launched in Malaysia – new kit with ACC; sDrive20i fr RM312k, xDrive30e RM358k

June 7 2024 12:22 pm

2024 BMW X3 sDrive20i Final Edition

It isn’t just the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe that gets a Final Edition, as two variants of the BMW X3 have also received the same treatment. Introduced by BMW Malaysia today, the special variants of the brand’s Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) are the X3 sDrive20i Final Edition as well as the X3 xDrive30e Final Edition.

In terms of pricing, the former retails for RM311,800 with a standard two-year warranty, or RM338,500 with the optional five-year extended warranty and service package. Compared to the regular X3 sDrive20i M Sport, the extra you’ll be paying to go the Final Edition route is RM7,000.

As for the X3 xDrive30e Final Edition, it goes for RM357,800 (standard two-year warranty) or RM384,500 (with the five-year extended warranty and service package). The premium over the X3 xDrive30e M Sport is larger at RM8,000 – the price difference for both variants is the same with or without the optional aftersales package.

2024 BMW X3 sDrive20i Final Edition

Both variants continue to come with the M Sport package that includes sportier front and rear aprons, along with the M high-gloss Shadowline package. However, the latter gains extended content that adds a black kidney grille and exhaust finishers.

Also new is the M Lights Shadowline that darkens the internal structure of the headlamps and taillights, while the brake calipers on the X3 xDrive30e Final Edition are finished in high-gloss red instead of blue as they are on the non-Final Edition, M Sport variants.

The X3 sDrive20i Final Edition in particular receives larger 20-inch double-spoke style 787 M light-alloy wheels instead of 19-inch Y-spoke style 887 M bicolour units. These are the same wheels fitted to the X3 xDrive30e M Sport, which are also retained for its Final Edition.

2024 BMW X3 xDrive30e Final Edition

Other additions for both variants include active cruise control with stop and go function as well as a wireless charging pad on the inside. The former isn’t found in the regular M Sport variants and complements the existing Driving Assistant package. Specific to the X3 xDrive30e Final Edition is a new head-up display and Parking Assistant Plus, which adds a 360-degree camera and Remote View 3D.

The rest of the Final Edition models’ kit list remains the same as their M Sport equivalents. The sDrive20i model comes with Vernasca leather upholstery, aluminium ‘Rhombicle’ dark interior trim finishers with highlights in Pearl Chrome, front sports seats, an anthracite headliner, galvanic embellisher for controls, an M leather steering wheel, adaptive LED headlamps and three-zone climate control.

The list continues with a powered driver’s seat with memory function, ambient lighting, BMW Live Cockpit Plus (12.3-inch digital instrument cluster display and 10.25-inch central touchscreen) and a HiFi loudspeaker system.

2024 BMW X3 sDrive20i Final Edition spec sheet; click to enlarge

Meanwhile, the xDrive30e model improves upon the base option by gaining aluminium fine cutting interior trim (also with Pearl Chrome highlights), adaptive suspension and a Harman Kardon surround sound system.

No change to powertrains either, with the sDrive20i packing a 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol unit making 184 PS (181 hp or 135 kW) and 300 Nm of torque. An eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission sends drive to the front wheels, with the SAV capable of getting from 0-100 km/h in 8.2 seconds on its way to a top speed of 215 km/h.

The xDrive30e, which is a plug-in hybrid, uses the same engine and transmission as the sDrive20i, but has an electric motor rated at 68 PS (67 hp or 50 kW) sandwiched between the engine and transmission. This contributes to a total system output of 252 PS (248 hp or 185 kW) and 420 Nm, but the electric motor can temporarily deliver 109 PS (107 hp or 80 kW) with the XtraBoost function engaged during hard acceleration.

2024 BMW X3 xDrive30e Final Edition spec sheet; click to enlarge

As a result, the xDrive30e can serve up 292 PS (288 hp or 215 kW) for up to 10 seconds, which enables a century sprint time of 6.1 seconds – the top speed is 210 km/h. A 12-kWh lithium-ion battery allows the xDrive30e to drive on electric power alone for up to 50 km on the WLTP cycle. Charging the battery takes 3.6 hours using a 3.7 kW AC wallbox, or around six hours with a domestic three-pin socket.

Roadside assistance and accident hotline support as well as BMW Service Online is included with the purchase of the X3 Final Edition models. Colour options include Carbon Black, Alpine White and M Brooklyn Grey, while upholstery options differ between the two. The X3 sDrive20i Final Edition’s Vernasca leather is available in Mocha or Black, both with décor stitching. The X3 xDrive30e Final Edition’s options are Mocha with décor stitching or Black with blue stitching.

GALLERY: 2024 BMW X3 sDrive20i Final Edition

GALLERY: 2024 BMW X3 xDrive30e Final Edition

