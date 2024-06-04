2024 Proton X50 RC launched – same looks, better 360 cam and NVH, still RM86k-RM113k, new RM7k discount

Posted in Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Proton / By Mick Chan / June 4 2024 10:49 am

Almost four years on from the model’s original debut in 2020 and with more than 110,000 units sold across 12 right-hand-drive markets, the Proton X50 arrives for the 2024 model-year as the X50 RC, or short for Running Change.

Proton’s updated B-segment SUV is offered in the same Standard, Executive, Premium and Flagship variants, priced at RM86,300, RM93,300, RM101,800 and RM113,300, respectively, on-the-road without insurance. These are unchanged from current pricing for the X50.

As you’ll see in these images, the exterior is essentially carried over from the outgoing model. Proton makes it clear that this not a facelift, and that a more significant refresh that’s based on the Geely Binyue Cool will arrive later on in the X50’s life cycle.

Key powertrain specifications for the 2024 X50 remain unchanged, carrying over the 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-three cylinder petrol engine.

The Standard, Executive and Premium use the port-injection version with 150 PS and 226 Nm of torque, while the Flagship retains the direct injection TGDi unit with 177 PS and 255 Nm. All variants are mated with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox sending drive to the front wheels.

2024 Proton X50 brochure; click to enlarge

What has changed, is the origin of the X50’s engine. While the turbocharged three-cylinder mill has previously been fully imported from China, the 2024 update now homes an engine that is locally produced at Proton’s manufacturing site in Tanjung Malim, Perak.

Certainly that isn’t all, as the 2024 X50 has received improvements to its noise, vibrations and harshness (NVH) package in more than 20 locations throughout the body of Proton’s updated B-segment SUV, as well as to its infotainment system; more on that in this article.

From our brief drive of the 2024 X50 at Proton’s test facility in Shah Alam, we can observe that road noise has been suppressed compared to the outgoing iteration, and wind noise, too has been reduced slightly, albeit to a lesser extent. 2020 X50 owner Hafriz Shah notes that the wind noise from the right side has indeed been improved, but is still audible.

There are changes to the tyres specified on the 2024 X50, too. The Standard and Executive variants are now shod in 215/60R17 Goodyear Triplemax Assurance 2 tyres – like those offered on the Proton S70 sedan – replacing the previous make that was Giti. Meanwhile, the Premium and Flagship variants continue on with the Continental UltraContact UC6 in 215/55R18 size.

While the exterior of the X50 has essentially been carried over for the 2024 model, interior equipment gets updated. The central infotainment touchscreen continues to measure 10.25 inches (now marketed as 10.3-inch) across. Its processor unit is a dual quad-core item with 2 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of storage. Significantly, all variants get these, along with a digital instrument cluster – the Standard and Executive previously had a smaller display and analogue meters.

The updates applied to the head unit brings a 33% shorter boot-up time, and 55% quicker loading time thank to a processor that is 3.3 times more powerful, according to Proton. Improvements to the head unit also means that the X50 receives on-board Spotify for the first time. Still no Android Auto or Apple CarPlay support, though.

Connectivity with the 2024 X50 is augmented by a Proton Link mobile app (available on variants Executive and onwards), which offers users remote monitoring and control of the vehicle’s functions and statues, such as remotely starting the engine and air-conditioning system.

The 360-degree camera feed also appears significantly improved following customer feedback where the image is much clearer. There is also a ‘3D Live Feed’ view where a three-dimensional image of the vehicle is shown every time the signal indicator is used (Honda LaneWatch-lite, if you will), aiding in manoeuvres.

Further convenience comes with the presence of a powered tailgate as standard on the Flagship and Premium variants, improved from previously being a cost option.

Safety equipment also remains as before, with the kit list starting at four airbags for the Standard – variants from the Executive onwards get six airbags – while the ADAS suite, comprised of AEB, FCW, adaptive cruise control, intelligent cruise control, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, remains only on the Flagship variant. This is a certainly a disappointment given offerings on the marketplace in 2024.

The range of exterior colour options has now omitted Citric Orange that was available from the X50’s launch in 2020, and the SUV is now offered in Snow White, Armour Silver, Jet Grey, Ocean Blue and Passion Red.

The standard packages offered for each purchase of the 2024 Proton X50 include a five-year, unlimited mileage warranty, six times free labour service, the Proton insurance programme, financing interest rates from 2.28% per annum, along with a five-year data package that offers 1GB per month.

There is also the early bird package that applies to the first 5,000 vehicle bookings for registration made by July 31, 2024. This is comprised of a RM7,000 cash discount for the Executive, Premium and Flagship variants, RM1,500 in vehicle trade-in overtrade support for Proton vehicles (RM1,000 for other makes), and RM6,000 in value-added features (new stuff mentioned above), for total savings of RM14,500, as listed by Proton.

So dear readers, do you think this smallest of updates for the Proton X50 is enough to keep it competitive four years on, especially with the introduction of newer, similarly-priced competition from other Chinese brands? Discuss below.

2024 Proton X50 RC Flagship

2024 Proton X50 Premium

2024 Proton X50 Executive

