The Geely Binyue, the base for Malaysia’s Proton X50 and the Philippines’ Geely Coolray, is getting another facelift in China. The last nip and tuck for the B-segment SUV happened in July 2021, when the Binyue Pro received a “black X” on the face. This one is a development of the 2021 look, but with major changes at the back and under the hood.
These government filing images show a rather comprehensive facelift that’s more than just a bumper change. While the X-look is still on, the facial features are sharper than before and the black portion bigger, with a honeycomb mesh pattern throughout. Note the slimmer and sharper headlamps that pierce deep into the front wing, compared to the abrupt chop of old. The curved bonnet edge has been replaced by a straight line.
We can also see a new LED daytime running lights pattern, which is dashes on the top, eyebrow style. Red pinstripe accents can be found on the border of the upper grille – which itself is slimmer than before, following the headlamps – and on the front lip. There seems to be three different shades of red, from dull to bright – does this denote the power/variant?
This super aggressive look is bolstered by what appears to be vents on the bonnet. There’s also a small “tail” for the chrome underline of the glasshouse, where the A pillars are. The “bridge” where the side windows meet the rear glass has some lines on it – stickers?
It’s at the rear end that the biggest change lies. It’s a complete revamp, with a sharp look replacing the original car’s organic and flowing lines. Once again, the lights are very slim now and they’re connected, since full-width tail lamp signatures are in-trend now. What does this look like to you? Lexus UX, Hyundai Elantra or something that escaped us?
While the original number plate recess was in the same “floor” as the lights, it’s now positioned lower, flanked by reflectors with sharp cutouts. It’s now a very distinct three-level layout, and the ground floor, so to speak, is the black diffuser part. Now, there’s a strip of mesh above the quad tailpipes and the rear fog lamp is a slim unit. Beside the latter are red accented diffuser fins. Like before, there’s an elaborate wing with sharp horns.
As if that’s not a big enough change, the 2022 Geely Binyue is said to come with a new four-cylinder engine. Still displacing 1.5 litres and with a turbocharger, the four-pot is set to replace the 1.5T three-cylinder as the top engine for the SUV. This BHE15-EFZ engine reportedly makes 181 hp, which is a few horses up on the current TGDi’s 177 hp/255 Nm range-topper. Why the change? We’ll have to wait for an official word from Geely – this car is yet to be launched.
So, what do you think of this heavily facelifted Geely Binyue and its new four-cylinder engine? It’s very aggressive, isn’t it? The original Binyue/Proton X50 is already a highly stylised car (we can’t think of many cars with more exhaust tips than cylinders) but this revamp is on another level, with more sporting cues than many true hot hatches. Check out last year’s facelift below.
GALLERY: 2021 Geely Binyue Pro
Comments
Finally ditch the 3-cylinder. It was never a good option. Only suckers fall into it.
What about Ativa owners then?
the direct injection TGDI engine is a valve carbon deposit maintenance nightmare .
Mostly mainland chinese taste,
Or are there some malaysians that like this..?
I like the rear, but the front could be less dramatic and Lexusy..China market prefers over the top designs to stand out i guess
When X50 does get its facelift, I’d personally prefer the 2021 look rather than this new 2022 one.
uglier than current X50
Budget Lexus but I definitely would not mind more of this on the road in the near future. To each their own.
OMG more and more over-the-top tasteless Ah Beng design elements..
As if local X50 and X70 owners are not bitten by the Ah Beng bug yet. See all those X70s with rear light strips that have running lights and strobe light effects? How about those garish rear spoiler and bodykits on X50s and X70s?
No matter what.. China cars cater to Chinese tastes, leaning heavily towards garish ostentatious design elements. Strange that they didn’t go all the way and put plenty of misplaced chrome bits everywhere too.
The 3 Cylinder is a real Guzzler especially on fast uphill climbs to Genting Highland… starting with 3 bar on the meter and upon reaching the top, the low fuel indicator is already on… BTW the car is brand new, with only 2000km on the meter!
So will this new 4 cyl engine wins China Best Engineering award like its 3 cyl counterpart. Anyway wont adding an extra cyl increases the weight while the performance is not increased by a whole lot as the Volvo XC40 3cyl-1.5TGDi also could achieve roughly the same/better output?
Android Auto and Apple Carplay please…
From a 3 cyclinder to a 4 cylinder. A 3 cylinder engine may be more complexed than a 4 cylinder engine and long term reliability might be on the shortlists of reasons why
Still remember tons of articles defending 3 cylinders for x50. Wonder what is the comment now
By the time the X50 is facelifted ,in a few months time..I wonder whether Dr.Li is bring in some fresh sedans to replace the Saga,persona and sunset Exora.
X90 may be on the horizen,but it is not a bread and butter volume seller.
Geely is always listening to their consumers ‘want’..3 pots got vibration, I give u 4 pots. That’s the way to gain market share..keep it up!