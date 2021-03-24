The Geely/Volvo-developed 1.5 litre turbocharged powertrains will soon find their way into more cars in the future, and that includes upcoming Proton models as well. We’ve covered pretty much all there is to know about the engines, but unsurprisingly, some of you still have unanswered questions.
Well, if you’re one of those people, listen to CEVT (China Euro Vehicle Technology) director of powertrain strategy, Hakan Sandquist as he answers some of those queries. He holds a PH.D in internal combustion engines and has spent over 20 years researching and developing powertrain technologies for Volvo and Geely.
In the video, he shares about how the 1.5TD engine came to be, the materials that were used for its components, and if there are any weaknesses that the company is working to improve. Sandquist also touched on future electrification plans as the world transitions into greener tech, and most importantly, the longevity of the “inherently imbalanced” three-cylinder engine.
Here’s a little fun fact – the 1.5TD engine was designed in strict accordance to Volvo Cars’ requirements. To date, CEVT has deployed more than 230 1.5TD-equipped test cars globally, which have collectively covered a total mileage in excess of 12 million kilometres, all to prove that the engine is indeed long-lasting.
Sandquist also reiterated the fact that noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) in models powered by 1.5TD engines is on par or better than some equipped with four-cylinder engines. In the future when the engine gets electrified, Geely said the vibrations will be further reduced, because most of the sensation is felt during engine start-up and at low engine speeds. In hybrids, the electric motor takes care of these situations before the ICE comes in.
To recap, the 1.5TD direct-injection engine (designated 1.5L TGDi on the X50 SUV) produces 177 PS at 5,500 rpm and 255 Nm from 1,500 to 4,000 rpm. This engine is also shared with the Volvo XC40 Recharge T5 PHEV and the Geely Binyue plug-in hybrid in China.
Comments
We more interested in “HOW TO FIX” the loud wind-noise near the A-pillar for X50…
FYI, Civic Turbo 1.5 NVH is the worst compared to the new Persona.
I personally owned a Civic 1.5 and bought a new Persona for my wife.
This is the karma of buying cheap car for wife while self enjoying more expensive car.
Info packed and comprehensive details on the engine. No fluff no BS like how some promote Japanese engines.
Under the hood is so neat! Honda, Nissan and other Japs should invest a little more on engine covers to cover up the mess when the hood is pop open. It really means something when we look under the hood
A well packaged engine bay shows the difference between brands that cares and brands that just want your money and run.
After all the explanation & details, owners pop up the hood & see the engine rocking. That first sight is enough to debunk the entire hour of explanation. It would have been different if the engine remains absolute steady according to calculations of the master.