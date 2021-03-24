In Cars, Geely, Proton, Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 24 March 2021 1:09 pm / 7 comments

The Geely/Volvo-developed 1.5 litre turbocharged powertrains will soon find their way into more cars in the future, and that includes upcoming Proton models as well. We’ve covered pretty much all there is to know about the engines, but unsurprisingly, some of you still have unanswered questions.

Well, if you’re one of those people, listen to CEVT (China Euro Vehicle Technology) director of powertrain strategy, Hakan Sandquist as he answers some of those queries. He holds a PH.D in internal combustion engines and has spent over 20 years researching and developing powertrain technologies for Volvo and Geely.

In the video, he shares about how the 1.5TD engine came to be, the materials that were used for its components, and if there are any weaknesses that the company is working to improve. Sandquist also touched on future electrification plans as the world transitions into greener tech, and most importantly, the longevity of the “inherently imbalanced” three-cylinder engine.

Here’s a little fun fact – the 1.5TD engine was designed in strict accordance to Volvo Cars’ requirements. To date, CEVT has deployed more than 230 1.5TD-equipped test cars globally, which have collectively covered a total mileage in excess of 12 million kilometres, all to prove that the engine is indeed long-lasting.

Sandquist also reiterated the fact that noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) in models powered by 1.5TD engines is on par or better than some equipped with four-cylinder engines. In the future when the engine gets electrified, Geely said the vibrations will be further reduced, because most of the sensation is felt during engine start-up and at low engine speeds. In hybrids, the electric motor takes care of these situations before the ICE comes in.

To recap, the 1.5TD direct-injection engine (designated 1.5L TGDi on the X50 SUV) produces 177 PS at 5,500 rpm and 255 Nm from 1,500 to 4,000 rpm. This engine is also shared with the Volvo XC40 Recharge T5 PHEV and the Geely Binyue plug-in hybrid in China.