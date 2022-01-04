In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Matthew H Tong / 4 January 2022 3:14 pm / 0 comments

The Proton X50 is easily one of the most highly anticipated cars in Malaysia recently, and it has only been around for a little over a year. Despite production being interrupted due to the prolonged lockdowns, demand for the B-segment SUV remained strong.

Over the course of 2021, the national automaker sold 28,774 units of the X50, effectively making it the most popular SUV in the country. In terms of total sales, it’s second only to the entry-level Proton Saga, which found 42,627 new homes.

Sales peaked in December with a record 4,310 units, marking the second consecutive month where deliveries surpassed the 4,000-unit mark. This is also thanks to an uptick in production volume at the Tanjung Malim plant.

As previously reported, the cumulative sales for Proton SUVs stood at 45,149 units for the whole of 2021. That makes Proton the best-selling SUV brand in the country – it sold 16,375 units of the X70, helping it retain the top C-segment SUV crown.

Meanwhile, Proton delivered 16,153 units of the Persona, 6,708 units of the Iriz, and 4,035 units of the Exora. It should be noted that sales of other models not listed in Proton’s release were added to the total sales figure of 114,708 units.

If you’re planning on buying the X50, feel free to check out our detailed analysis of the hot new SUV, here. You may also browse CarBase.my for a more granular look at its specifications, or even make comparisons against other models of your own choosing.

