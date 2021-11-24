In Car Reviews, Cars, Proton, Video Reviews, Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 24 November 2021 10:43 pm / 0 comments

The year’s biggest launch is undoubtedly the 2022 Perodua Myvi facelift. But here to give the King a run for its money are the latest Proton Iriz and Persona facelift, both of which were launched in August.

Prices for the Iriz start from RM40,300 for the base Standard, rising up to RM47,100 for the Executive and topping out at RM54,000 for the Active. The Persona, meanwhile, starts from RM45,800 for the 1.6 Standard, RM50,800 for the 1.6 Executive, to RM55,800 for the 1.6 Premium variant.

The hatch soldiers on with the same two VVT engines as before. Base models get a 1.3 litre four-pot that makes 95 PS at 5,750 rpm and 120 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, while the 1.6 litre mill continues to serve out 109 PS at 5,750 rpm and 150 Nm at 4,000 rpm. A revised Punch CVT is standard – the manual is no longer available, just like the Myvi. The Persona, on the other hand, is only available with the 1.6 litre mill.

Watch our video to find out what we think of the updated pair. You can also browse CarBase.my to check out their equipment and specifications in greater detail, or even compare them against the Myvi. You may also click here to see the hatch and sedan compared side by side.

GALLERY: 2022 Proton Iriz Active

GALLERY: 2022 Proton Persona Premium