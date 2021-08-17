In Cars, Local News, Perodua, Proton / By Gerard Lye / 17 August 2021 6:43 pm / 0 comments

We recently covered the maintenance cost of the new 2022 Proton Iriz facelift, which has increased compared to the outgoing 2019 model. Over five years or 100,000 km, it will now cost you RM3,583.17 if you keep to Proton’s official service schedule, which is RM531.37 more than before.

So, how does the new total compare to the other B-segment hatchback that Malaysians are fond of, the Perodua Myvi? Well, we pulled data on the official service schedule of the Myvi and laid out all the figures so you can see the differences for yourself.

Before proceeding further, it should be noted that the 2019 Iriz was slightly cheaper to maintain compared to the Myvi, costing RM3,051.80 instead of RM3,163.31 over five years. With the new model, this is no longer the case, with the gap between the two now being RM419.86.

As we discovered previously, the main reasons for the increased maintenance cost of the Iriz are the more frequent N95 cabin filter and radiator coolant changes, along with their respective labour charges, with everything else remaining pretty much unchanged from before.

The Myvi doesn’t have a N95 cabin filter, and it uses a regular cabin filter that is changed thrice over five years. Moreover, the Perodua hatchback only gets its radiator coolant changed twice compared to the three times needed for the Iriz. The less-frequent service items contribute to the lower maintenance cost, as do a few items that are cheaper in terms of parts.

On the flipside, the Myvi requires fully-synthetic engine oil and iridium spark plugs for its engine, both of which cost more over five years compared to the Iriz. The Myvi’s four-speed automatic transmission also needs more frequent oil changes when compared to the Iriz’s CVT, which only requires one at 60,000 km.

2022 Proton Iriz service schedule (top), 2019 Iriz (bottom); click to enlarge

It should also be noted that while some service items like the engine air filter are changed less frequently with the Myvi, Perodua does recommend replacements to be made every 20,000 km under its optional Pro Care programme.

Other service items listed in Pro Care include brake fluid changes, tyre servicing (alignment, balancing and rotation), spark plug changes and air-con major service. If you factor in all the Pro Care options on top of the standard scheduled service items, the total is noticeably more.

As always, overall running costs go beyond more than just what you pay at the service centre. You also need to consider fuel consumption that can differ based on driving style and consumables, with the latter being things like tyres.

Perodua Myvi service schedule with Pro Care options; click to enlarge

The round, rubber doughnuts should cost more for the Iriz, as its wheel sizes have gone up gone up from 15 to 16 inches for Executive and Premium variants, while the Myvi maxes out at 15 inches. Other consumables include brake pads, shock absorbers and batteries are also factors in overall running costs.

So, there you have it. The Myvi is cheaper to maintain over five years compared to the Iriz, but keep in mind that if you spread the difference over five years, it’s only about RM84 more per year for the latter, so it’s not that much more yearly.