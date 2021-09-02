The improvements on the facelifted 2022 Proton Iriz and Persona have been covered in detail, but it’s not just in terms of performance and features. Under all that veneer are quantifiable gains in quality, measured through Global Customer Product Audit (GCPA) scores, which were last highlighted in 2019.
These provide a benchmark for the automaker to conduct its product quality audits, in tandem with global standards. The system rates issues encountered on the production line based on their severity, and the lower the demerit score, the better the quality.
In 2017, the Persona had a GCPA score of 5,460 demerit points, while that for the Iriz stood at 6,590 points. By 2018, this had been reduced to 1,840 points for the Persona and 2,160 points for the Iriz. When last gauged in 2019, the GCPA score for the Persona had been reduced to 1,360 points, while that of the Iriz had closed in to 1,420 points.
According to vehicle programme executive Adzrai Aziz Ibrahim, who was the project lead for the cars, the company wasn’t satisfied with that and decided to set the bar for both cars to have a score of below 1,000 with the 2022 iterations. This has been achieved with the Persona now having a GCPA score of 900, and notably, the Iriz has overtaken the Persona with just 880 demerit points.
These scores are a massive improvement over that from 2017 (83.5% lower in the case of the Persona and 87% for the Iriz), and bring Proton right into Geely and Volvo quality standards. The current Persona and Iriz scores actually surpass Geely’s 2019 benchmark level of 1,100 points, and comes very close to matching Volvo’s 850 points from that same period.
Aside from improvement in quality control are six areas where identified improvements from 2019 to 2022 variants have been made. As previously reported, improvements in fuel consumption have been obtained, while ride and handling comfort has been increased. The level of NVH in terms of air leakage has also been improved on, and both cars now take a shorter distance to stop – where the braking distance of the Iriz was 42.8 metres and the Persona 43.9 metres, both now do it under 40 metres.
Comments
is this april fool day?
The longer we waited. Better the car,
Finally Proton is getting to World Class like Perodua’s RM1.3bil Global Production Plant based on Daihatsu Kyushu.
Congratulations.
Perodua and Proton, excellent products.
Good improvements! But why need to take so long to reach this point…
It is never an easy road for regular joe car brand to reach within touching distance of a luxury brand quality level. Credits where it is due to Proton for preserving.
because now proton is being managed by a foreign car maker instead of our locals DRB H**OM
So Proton is near Volvo quality from the factory? Hmm, not bad.
I know Volvo quality is bad but didn’t expect so bad until the level of Proton.
You should compensate the earlier batch buyer then.
Did Toyota/Honda compensate earlier batches of owners killed by faulty airbags?
Yes they are. They replace the SRS module.
Which local automobiles score highest CGPA in 20-21?
1) Perusahaan Otomobil Nasional P1
2) Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua P2 aka Celup
How about for exora? The recent iteration of exora having issues with the OCH busted less than a month after out from showrooms…
The number of complaints on the iriz and persona fb groups dont seem to jive with what Proton claims though. Personal experience is also rather shitty
A lot of fakes om FakeBook what is true and believable is Hafriz love affair with his Iriz, and can tell from his continuous buys of x70 & x50, there is no truth to proton bad quality.
ermmmm, they get media price for those proton units which is cheaper.
Of course they would buy it. up to 20% less MSRP.
Excuse me? I paid full price for both the Proton SUVs. Both were bought brand new when they had waiting lists stretching a few months, so there was no reason for Proton to give any discounts to anyone.
I wouldn’t have accepted a discount anyway – why should I receive special treatment when other buyers were all waiting in line too?
But I do admit that with the Iriz, I did get a few hundred ringgit off on top of the standard price – just because it was a manual unit, and nobody else wanted it ;)
Volvo quality is one of the lowest to begin with. Make sense, make sense.
I think you are speaking from a past perspective. I think Volvo today after being bought up by Geely motors, the appearance and reliability of volvo cars has improved dramatically. Volvo is finally seeing profit after losing for so many years. Parts should be getting cheaper too
This is really good news. Better late than never. Good job well done.