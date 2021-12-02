In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Mick Chan / 2 December 2021 6:38 pm / 0 comments

National car brand Proton has exceeded the 100,000-unit marks in vehicle sales for the third consecutive year, brought by overall sales on 14,187 units in November, domestic and export sales combined, bringing the year-to-date figure to 100,566 units.

November sales this year for Proton was a 6.2% gain over the preceding month, while representing a 24.3% increase compared to November 2020. This was also reflected in the 4.3% increase in sales year-to-date. Domestic market share has been estimated to be at 24.5%, while market share year-to-date has grown 1.9% to 22.8%.

The Proton Saga reclaimed the accolade of the nation’s best-selling car in November with 5,666 units sold, charting its best month of sales since December 2020 and once again making the sedan the best-selling car in Malaysia and therefore also the best-selling A-segment sedan, an achievement it last held in September this year.

Meanwhile, November also became the Proton X50‘s record month for sales with 4,010 units of the B-segment SUV delivered. This figure has bettered its achievement of 3,839 units sold in October, making it the best-seller in not just the B-segment SUV category, but also for the SUV segment overall.

Stepping up a size category, the larger Proton X70 continued its strong performance in the C-segment SUV category with 1,901 units sold in November. Further along the Proton range, the Exora MPV continued its fourth month of sales volume growth in succession with 434 units sold, as well as being the best-selling MPV in its class.

Component supply issues however continue to put pressure on the sales performances of the B-segment Iriz hatchback and Persona sedan, though both managed figures of 642 units and 1,534 units, respectively.

“Crossing the 100,000-unit threshold with a month to go in the year is a high point for us after another year disrupted by Covid-19, [and] we are confident of ending the year with an increase in total sales. This will make Proton the sole national brand to grow sales and market share this year, and give us a strong base heading into 2022 as we look to consolidate and improve our ranking both domestically and overseas,” said Proton Edar CEO Roslan Abdullah.