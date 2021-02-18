In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Anthony Lim / 18 February 2021 11:33 am / 0 comments

Proton’s salvo of four special edition models today rounds off with the 2021 Exora Black Edition, which joins the Saga R3 Limited Edition, Iriz R3 Limited Edition and Persona Black Edition in making their debut via a virtual launch.

Like the others, the Exora Black Edition is a limited production run of the Exora RC, which was launched in 2019, and only 500 examples will be available. It is priced at RM67,800 on-the-road without insurance, but with sales tax exemption until June 30, which makes it slightly more than the Premium variant.

The MPV adopts the darkened route first seen on the Saga Anniversary Edition – as its moniker suggests, the Exora comes dressed with a metallic Quartz Black exterior, with gold providing contrast, the latter shade being found on the 16-inch alloy wheels and through matte dark gold accents on the bumper as well as a decal line on the lower sides.

Inside, the Exora Black Edition comes with black leatherette seats, door trims and floor console, with the upholstery featuring contrast stitching. The surround of the AC/infotaiment console is also finished in gold, while the gear lever surround is now in black for the edition.

No changes mechanically, the Exora continuing on with the familiar 1.6 litre Campro turbocharged engine, which offers 140 PS and 205 Nm of torque from 2,000 to 4,000 rpm, paired with a CVT.

Aside from the introduction of a new overhed monitor, there are also no revisions to the interior kit. The 2019 update added a seven-inch touchscreen head unit based on Geely’s Global Key User Interface (GKUI), with “Hi Proton” voice commands and 4G internet connection via an embedded eSIM card, with 1GB of free data per month for five years).