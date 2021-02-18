In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Proton / By Jonathan Lee / 18 February 2021 11:15 am / 0 comments

Continuing with the barrage of Proton special edition models being launched today, the Persona Black Edition is a relatively subdued version of the affordable B-segment sedan, limited to just 500 units. As the name suggests, the inky hue is the name of the game here, set off by some contrasting gold accents.

Based on the range-topping 1.6 Premium CVT variant, the Black Edition is priced at RM54,700 on-the-road without insurance, just RM100 more than the standard model. That’s with the sales and service tax (SST) exemption – when the tax is reintroduced on July 1, pricing will go up by RM900 to RM55,600. As usual, the car is covered by a five-year/150,000 km warranty.

Like the rest of its siblings here, the Persona is finished in metallic Quartz Black, a colour that was first seen on the roof and door mirrors of 2017 Iriz; it was also used on last year’s Saga Anniversary Edition. Proton’s current models aren’t offered in black, so if you want a Persona in this hue, now’s your only chance.

As per the Exora Black Edition, the Persona gets highlights in matte dark gold. Here, the gilt adorns the U-shaped front bumper trim, side skirt stripes, machined 15-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels, rear bumper garnish and even the Persona bootlid badge. To ensure these flourishes pop, the full-width front grille trim is finished in gloss black instead of chrome, while the matte black B-pillar wrap has been omitted for a gloss look.

The theme continues inside with dark gold air vents, centre console, gearlever surround, air-conditioning knobs and stitching on the faux leather upholstery. Unlike the standard Persona, the Black Edition comes with a black headliner, something that has hitherto been exclusive to the Iriz.

Beyond all these special touches, the car is identical to the regular Premium model, equipped with halogen headlights, LED daytime running lights, keyless entry, push-button start, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gearknob, a colour multi-info display, a Geely Key User Interface (GKUI) infotainment system with a seven-inch touchscreen and “Hi Proton” voice control, four speakers and a reverse camera.

Also unchanged is the safety kit, consisting of six airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, stability control, hill start assist and rear ISOFIX child seat anchors. Ditto the powertrain – the Black Edition continues to be powered by a 1.6 litre VVT four-cylinder engine, producing 107 hp at 5,750 rpm and 150 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The Punch CVT has also been retained.

We should point out that the Black Edition is based on the current Persona and not the facelifted version, expected to be launched sometime later this year.