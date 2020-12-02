In Cars, Local News, Proton, Spyshots / By Mick Chan / 2 December 2020 1:20 pm / 8 comments

The 2021 Proton Persona and Iriz facelifts have been sighted in their camouflaged 2021 forms once again, and this time the duo has been photographed from behind, whereas the previous sighting in September depicted the sedan and hatchback head-on.

The forthcoming update for Proton’s B-segment sedan appears to include smoked LED tail lamps, while a new rear bumper looks like it has done away with the silver-look finished dual kinks along most of the lower edge on the current car. Still present and visible through the Persona’s camouflage foil are the pair of slim reflector placements from the 2019 model, and the concealed wheels are new, too.

Over to the Iriz. The development hatchback unit also photographed here is likely the version sighted in September, also wearing the wheel arch extensions and roof rails for a crossover-styled version; these elements were seen on the Iriz Active MkII concept of 2015, which in show car form also featured contrasting exterior trim and interior highlights.

2021 Proton Iriz; frontal view of 2021 Persona and Iriz (right) – click to enlarge

The previously seen frontal view of the 2021 Persona and Iriz depicted front ends that were mostly camouflaged at the time, indicating revisions to the fascia which will likely include the ‘infinite weave’ signature to bring them visually closer to their latest stablemates.

The 2019 facelifts made their debut last April, therefore the updates will go beyond aesthetics. The 2019 Proton Saga brought a four-speed automatic transmission to replace the CVT in the previous model, so a version of this four-speed auto could feature in Proton’s forthcoming updates for the B-segment duo.

The engine range will likely continue as those presently available, with the crossover Iriz likely to be pitched as more premium and therefore a prime candidate for the 1.6 litre VVT powertrain that outputs 109 PS and 150 Nm of torque. The 1.3 litre unit in the 2019 Iriz makes a claimed 95 PS and 120 Nm of torque.

The 2021 facelifts of the Proton Persona and Iriz are expected to premiere next year, when both sedan and hatchback models will most likely bring updates to their respective interior equipment lists.

GALLERY: 2019 Proton Persona 1.6 Premium

GALLERY: 2019 Proton Iriz 1.6 Premium CVT