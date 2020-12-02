The 2021 Proton Persona and Iriz facelifts have been sighted in their camouflaged 2021 forms once again, and this time the duo has been photographed from behind, whereas the previous sighting in September depicted the sedan and hatchback head-on.
The forthcoming update for Proton’s B-segment sedan appears to include smoked LED tail lamps, while a new rear bumper looks like it has done away with the silver-look finished dual kinks along most of the lower edge on the current car. Still present and visible through the Persona’s camouflage foil are the pair of slim reflector placements from the 2019 model, and the concealed wheels are new, too.
Over to the Iriz. The development hatchback unit also photographed here is likely the version sighted in September, also wearing the wheel arch extensions and roof rails for a crossover-styled version; these elements were seen on the Iriz Active MkII concept of 2015, which in show car form also featured contrasting exterior trim and interior highlights.
The previously seen frontal view of the 2021 Persona and Iriz depicted front ends that were mostly camouflaged at the time, indicating revisions to the fascia which will likely include the ‘infinite weave’ signature to bring them visually closer to their latest stablemates.
The 2019 facelifts made their debut last April, therefore the updates will go beyond aesthetics. The 2019 Proton Saga brought a four-speed automatic transmission to replace the CVT in the previous model, so a version of this four-speed auto could feature in Proton’s forthcoming updates for the B-segment duo.
The engine range will likely continue as those presently available, with the crossover Iriz likely to be pitched as more premium and therefore a prime candidate for the 1.6 litre VVT powertrain that outputs 109 PS and 150 Nm of torque. The 1.3 litre unit in the 2019 Iriz makes a claimed 95 PS and 120 Nm of torque.
The 2021 facelifts of the Proton Persona and Iriz are expected to premiere next year, when both sedan and hatchback models will most likely bring updates to their respective interior equipment lists.
GALLERY: 2019 Proton Persona 1.6 Premium
GALLERY: 2019 Proton Iriz 1.6 Premium CVT
Comments
The much rumored Proton Persona and Iriz 1.5TGDI incoming?
Tetap juga tidak laku.
This time get rid of Halogen light please. Come on its 2020 already.
halogen light is ok what..agreed led is better..but for me halogen give more eye comfort to driver & incoming traffic
it seems that from the photos the ground clearance of crossover iriz is unchanged (compared to persona). i am expecting a bit taller. the roofbar is obviously there.
iriz crossover much copied kia picanto x-line. inspired by the company’s X50 crossover and X70 models, nicely rugged. good design!
Come on Proton …sudah colaborated dengan Geely, tak kan tak boleh produce Electric variants? And please export to overseas like Latin America or Africa for petrol version and future electric, export it to Europe…no need too focus for Malaysian market…even brand x popular dari Iran (IranKhodro) pun dah export kereta ke europe dan latin amerika….and Indian car (Tata & Mahindra) already produce LHD cars for export to Chile.
What happen to Proton car dealer in Chile? Bankrap already?
Maybe the 1.3L variants will come with the smaller 1,298 cc engine destined for Paki market.