The forthcoming Proton X50 may be the most anticipated new model from the national carmaker of the moment, but this sighting of a Persona and Iriz duo in camouflage indicates there’s even more due to arrive from Proton in the coming months.

Snapped by reader Anis Farhan, a photo of both sedan and hatchback B-segment models together suggests that both will be receiving visual updates. With their front ends mostly covered in camouflage foil, the Persona and the Iriz should be getting a revised fascia, with an updated grille possibly incorporating more of the ‘infinite weave’ signature.

The spied Iriz in particular sports larger wheels, wheel arch extensions and prominent roof rails – like those on the Iriz Active MkII concept – suggesting that a crossover-styled variant is on the cards. The beefed-up Iriz variant could also likely receive other exterior visual details to help differentiate it from the rest of the hatchback’s range. Cues on the concept example included trim items in contrasting colour, along with corresponding interior highlights on seats and door card trims.

Both the Persona and Iriz facelifts made their public debuts last April, so the updates here are likely to run more than skin deep. In both models, technical changes could include the switch from CVT of the present-day models to a version of the four-speed automatic gearbox in the 2019 Proton Saga that replaced the CVT unit from before, which we have found to offer a marked improvement in its drive.

Engine choices should continue as those presently available, with the crossover-styled Iriz likely to be positioned as a more premium product and could therefore get the 1.6 litre VVT engine which produces 109 PS and 150 Nm of torque in the current B-segment models. The 1.3 litre unit in the 2019 Iriz is rated at 95 PS and 120 Nm.

We expect the 2021 Persona and Iriz facelifts to debut next year, and both models will most likely get updates to their interior kit lists. This is in addition to the aforementioned exterior changes, which will bring the Proton model line-up closer together with a more unified look across the board.

