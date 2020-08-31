The Proton X50 is now official! National carmaker Proton has teased its upcoming crossover in its 2020 Merdeka video, showing a blue example along with the rest of the current product range. Finally, the automotive industry’s worst kept secret is out.
A few quick cuts show off the X50’s side profile, quad tailpipes, LED headlights with daytime running lights and the round Proton logo. Look closely enough and you’ll even spot red highlights on the front grille and the brake callipers. The wheels match the 18-inch items found on the Geely Bin Yue/Coolray in other markets.
This also confirms we are getting the “Sport” version of the crossover (it’s available with two distinct faces in China, this being the more aggressively-styled look), as seen in the frontal shot and of course, the quad pipe close-ups. Interestingly enough, the teaser car wears a body-coloured roof setup instead of black, although the floating roof look is still in play with the blacked-out C-pillars.
There are no specifics released just yet, but the Proton X50 is likely getting the 1.5 litre, direct injection turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine with 177 hp and 255 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission as available in both China and the Philippines. The 0-100 km/h time as claimed by Geely is 7.9 seconds.
Built on the modular BMA platform, the X50 is expected to be offered with class-leading safety features. Six airbags and electronic stability control will be standard, while the upper variant(s) are likely to have autonomous emergency braking (AEB) and even adaptive cruise control (ACC) with active lane keep assist, surpassing even its bigger sibling, the X70.
Now that Proton is actively teasing the X50, the launch should be planned for the next month or two, matching the Q4 2020 timeline indicated earlier. Based on the response online, it couldn’t come early enough, really. Now that it’s all official, we’ll be waiting for the specs an the all important prices with bated breath. Selamat Hari Merdeka, everyone!
GALLERY: Geely Binyue
Comments
(Like) X50 and Kona
(Dislike) HRV
Better save money to buy X50 instead of buying City Hybrid and slower H City
Lucky China, Geely and Li Chunrong saved Proton. Now, we Malaysians can finally be proud of our national car again
We like it.
Well done Geely! You have helped Proton to shine again with this All New Game-Changing X50 as well as the X70. Together with Honda HRV, the X50 and HRV will be Malaysia’s favourite SUV
Looks like ima switch my 2017 Crv turbo for this X50. I am so excited! Hurry up and release it soon Proton
(Like) Perodua Rocky D55L.
( Dislike) Proton X50
you cannot compare China car and Japanese car. Japanese cars are sold in over 100 countries in the world. China car is only sold in China and a few 3rd world countries
New X50 got Higher HP, Nm torque than City RS.. And I believe will be yet cheaper than City, HRV and Jazz Hybrid too.
Quality wise, hhmmm… Who is ABANG and who is Adik? Later we will know.. Toss / Flip the coin
Betul kan. Spare parts, service and maintenance also cheaper than Honda. Buying Honda Hybrid or Earth Dream CVT, later go to workshop and wasted lot of money
Proton X70 owner always complaining parts prices are so expensive. Become like London Cab already. Pandai Geely
Nobody buys Akira aircon. Everybody buys York or Panasonic.
There is a reason why.
All the more when it is a RM100k car
Most hrv owners will be upgrading to X50
177hp, the 77k X40 konpom most powerful in class
bye bye Kona
Nope! HRV will bungkus soon.
At least p1 don’t bailout from government. Unlike honda still asking billions for tongkat from japan gomen, especially for pandemic
Active lane keep assist would be awesome but that will also overshadow it’s pricier sibling. Let’s see what Proton will do.
At the 0:14 mark, the front of the car is very apparent. Not saying it’s ugly. It is actually a handsome car. But I’m slightly disappointed that i anticipated a different bumper design.
X70 old tech, X50 better
The feel of the advert is really china advert style.. my opinion after serving for china co for 10 years in marketing .. if go other direction sure rejected.. i mean china china.. not china global like huawei, although, they used to be the same in the past
Another chinese car making so call malaysian motoring enthusiast wet …. how low have we fallen ….
Just rebadged China car, syok sendiri for what? Then why no one buying Haval?
Heard its RM85,788 for the top variant 1.5 turbo
so much teaser…haiyaa..bila nak launch..please take my money proton…..