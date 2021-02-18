In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Mick Chan / 18 February 2021 11:21 am / 0 comments

There is a solid appetite for Proton’s special edition models, judging by last year’s arrival of the Proton Saga Anniversary Edition that was launched for the first national car’s 35th birthday. All 1,100 units of the Anniversary Edition found homes in just five days, and now Proton looks to meet that demand with a quartet of special edition models, among them the Saga R3 Limited Edition we have here.

Of the four special editions launched today, including the Persona Black Edition and Exora Black Edition, this is one of two R3 limited edition models that celebrate the national automaker’s successful motorsports division – the other being the Proton Iriz R3 Limited Edition. Limited to 2,000 units, the Saga R3 Limited Edition wears an exterior that most resembles that of the Anniversary Edition fitted with the optional bodykit, starting with black exterior paint punctuated by contrasting yellow elements.

The yellow finish is applied to the front lip, grille garnish, side mirror caps, side skirts and the lower edge of the rear bumper. Rolling stock takes after that of the Anniversary Edition, with 15-inch twin-five-spoke alloy wheels finished in matte grey and shod in 185/55 tyres. Decals on the sides of the Saga R3 Limited Edition bring the motorsports division’s racing livery, as do the yellow decals on the front and rear windscreens.

The motorsports theme continues into the car’s interior, where leatherette seats and carpet mats bring the R3 flavour along with yellow elements on the instrument dial surrounds, air-conditioning vent tips and centre console tray bezel. Like the Saga AE so far, and to this the R3 Limited Edition adds contrast stitching for the steering wheel and seats, as well as yellow piping for the carpets.

As with the Anniversary Edition, being based on the Premium AT variant means the R3 Limited Edition brings LED daytime running lights, steering wheel buttons for phone and audio controls, touchscreen infotainment unit, front and rear parking sensors and reverse camera.

Powertrain is carried over for the R3 Limited Edition from the Premium AT trim level as well, which means the 1.3 litre engine with 95 PS and 120 Nm of torque continues service, as does the Hyundai-sourced four-speed torque converter automatic gearbox as introduced with the 2019 facelift.

All in, the Proton Saga R3 Limited Edition comes with a price tag of RM42,300 on-the-road excluding insurance that is valid until June 30, 2021 when the sales tax exemption concludes, after which the price of RM42,800 will apply.