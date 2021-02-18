In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Proton / By Matthew H Tong / 18 February 2021 11:24 am / 0 comments

Race Rally Research (R3) is back! Well, sort of. After months of spy shots and teasers, Proton has finally launched the Proton Iriz R3 Limited Edition alongside three other models – the Saga R3 Limited Edition, as well as the Exora and Persona Black Edition models. Just 500 units of the Iriz R3 (based on the top Iriz 1.6 Premium CVT) will be made, and it is priced at RM52,900.

Let’s start with the exterior. Like the rest of today’s debutants, the Iriz R3 is finished in Quartz Black, making it stand out (black is not part of the regular colour palette). You’ll also find a three-piece R3 body kit (front lip and side skirts) complete with yellow accents, and the same highlights can be found on the front grille, top headlight garnish, side mirror caps and rear wing.

For the first time, the Iriz is shipped with 16-inch alloy wheels which are specifically finished in dark grey. This is the same set of wheels used on the Satria Neo CPS, and they are shod with 185/55 profile Goodyear Excellence tyres, and it’s an inch larger in diameter compared to the Iriz 1.3 Executive and 1.6 Premium.

Elsewhere, you’ll find decals on the front and rear windscreens, side body with the number 83 (the racing number used on the competition car that won the 2019 Sepang 1000KM endurance race), plus Limited Edition and R3 badges on the tailgate.

The black and yellow theme continues inside. Here, the air-con dials, air vent and instrumentation surrounds really stand out in yellow, while the gearstick gaiter and black leatherette seats feature yellow contrast stitching, the latter replete with the R3 Limited Edition embroidery.

Yellow cross stitching is also used for the leather-wrapped steering wheel, and the carpets get yellow piping with R3 Limited Edition badging. There’s also a special R3 Limited Edition badge on the passenger side of the dashboard.

No changes have been made mechanically, so the Iriz R3 Limited Edition will retain the same 1.6 litre VVT DOHC engine, making 109 PS at 5,750 rpm and 150 Nm at 4,000 rpm. Drive is sent to the front wheels through a continuously variable transmission.

Once again, only 500 units of the Iriz R3 Limited Edition will be available, and the RM52,900 price tag is only applicable until June 30, 2021 when the sales tax exemption period ends. After that, the car will retail for RM53,700. So, what do you think?