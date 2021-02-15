Proton will hold a virtual launch event at 11am on February 18, 2021 to introduce four new special edition models, all of which are based on existing cars in its line-up. Online bookings are set to kick off on the same date and time, but before that, the national carmaker is allowing customers to register their interest.
The four models are currently being teased on Proton’s dedicated ROI page, and they include the Persona Black Edition, Exora Black Edition, Iriz R3 Limited Edition and Saga R3 Limited Edition – this is based on the list of cars seen in the online form.
Based on previous spyshots, the R3 Limited Edition models will feature design elements similar to the Saga Anniversary Edition we got last year. The cars sighted at the time had a primarily black body finish with yellow accents, the latter being the official colour of Proton’s R3 motorsport division.
Other cues include decals body decals, with those fitted on the Iriz R3 LE showcasing the number “83,” which is the racing number used on the competition car that won the 2019 Sepang 1000KM endurance race. That same race also saw the Proton R3 team secure a 1-2 finish, with the #81 Saga coming in second place. As further tribute to Proton’s success on track, there’s also a laurel wreath logo seen on the rear quarter window of the cars.
As for the wheels, the Iriz R3 LE appears to sport larger, 16-inch wheels reminiscent of those on the previous Satria Neo CPS, instead of the 15-inch units used for the normal 1.6 Executive and Premium variant. The Saga R3 LE looks to stick with the same 15-inch alloys found on the Anniversary Edition, albeit in a different finish.
The spyshots also show that the Saga R3 LE will have a yellow R3 emblem in place of the model emblem in the lower right of the boot, although this isn’t present on the Iriz R3 LE. Expect the interior of the R3 LE cars to receive some unique touches to commemorate the Proton R3 team as well.
Exact specifications aren’t known for now, but there’s a good possibility that things will remain unchanged under the bonnet, given the costs associated with R&D and homologation. As such, the revisions are mainly cosmetic, although chassis upgrades aren’t out of the question.
Focusing on the Black Edition duo of the Persona and Exora, there aren’t a lot of details or spyshots of these cars. However, given their naming and the sole teaser image, we can expect black to be the main colour used, with orange in place of the yellow accents of the R3 LE cars.
GALLERY: Proton special edition models spyshots
Last year 2020,
Iriz 7,636 sold.
Exora 5,849 sold.
Tats seem bad sales to me.
Same goes to 2019 iriz+exora sold 14,470 only. Make it 7k each.
Dinasour alza sell better than iriz+exora, 15k last year.
Sole purpose for ‘cosmetic’ special editions is to generate more profit for doing little. How about, some special shock absorbers, intake and exhaust enhancements to make the sound and running a little different, nothing drastic but somewhat ‘special’. What is the R3 dept for?
My persona when I bought 2019 in senawang proton branch having problem cannot start after off engine x they showing right side metter monitor like pump light on while appear my car cannot start back .I facing 3 yers this problem until I bought this car NDK 2411.pls help me solve this problem .
Please try to visit a completely different authorised service centre.
Highly unlikely the Persona and Iriz will be replaced by badge engineered Geely models in the near future.
Aside of these useless cosmetic add on, make some practical improvement like no more timing belt engine and a conventional 4at gearbox ok? Like the 1st gen vios back in 2003. Now 2021 ady, changing timing belt cost me rm800 and change cvt oil cost me rm600.
Wow more paint jobs for these old models. Why don’t they call them final editions so Proton can just retire all of them?
These 4 models greatly contribute to Proton’s sustainability. Without these model, it is unlikely the X50 and X70 can exist.
The Saga, Persona, Iriz and Exora does not exist to take on the Myvi. Rather, the Saga & Persona rivals the Bezza, the Iriz rivals the Myvi and the Exora rivals the Alza & Aruz.
I say it is rather evenly matched from both sides. Like as if both sides have 4 bullets each.