In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / 15 February 2021 10:16 am / 50 comments

Proton will hold a virtual launch event at 11am on February 18, 2021 to introduce four new special edition models, all of which are based on existing cars in its line-up. Online bookings are set to kick off on the same date and time, but before that, the national carmaker is allowing customers to register their interest.

The four models are currently being teased on Proton’s dedicated ROI page, and they include the Persona Black Edition, Exora Black Edition, Iriz R3 Limited Edition and Saga R3 Limited Edition – this is based on the list of cars seen in the online form.

Based on previous spyshots, the R3 Limited Edition models will feature design elements similar to the Saga Anniversary Edition we got last year. The cars sighted at the time had a primarily black body finish with yellow accents, the latter being the official colour of Proton’s R3 motorsport division.

Other cues include decals body decals, with those fitted on the Iriz R3 LE showcasing the number “83,” which is the racing number used on the competition car that won the 2019 Sepang 1000KM endurance race. That same race also saw the Proton R3 team secure a 1-2 finish, with the #81 Saga coming in second place. As further tribute to Proton’s success on track, there’s also a laurel wreath logo seen on the rear quarter window of the cars.

As for the wheels, the Iriz R3 LE appears to sport larger, 16-inch wheels reminiscent of those on the previous Satria Neo CPS, instead of the 15-inch units used for the normal 1.6 Executive and Premium variant. The Saga R3 LE looks to stick with the same 15-inch alloys found on the Anniversary Edition, albeit in a different finish.

The spyshots also show that the Saga R3 LE will have a yellow R3 emblem in place of the model emblem in the lower right of the boot, although this isn’t present on the Iriz R3 LE. Expect the interior of the R3 LE cars to receive some unique touches to commemorate the Proton R3 team as well.

Exact specifications aren’t known for now, but there’s a good possibility that things will remain unchanged under the bonnet, given the costs associated with R&D and homologation. As such, the revisions are mainly cosmetic, although chassis upgrades aren’t out of the question.

Focusing on the Black Edition duo of the Persona and Exora, there aren’t a lot of details or spyshots of these cars. However, given their naming and the sole teaser image, we can expect black to be the main colour used, with orange in place of the yellow accents of the R3 LE cars.

GALLERY: Proton special edition models spyshots