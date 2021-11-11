In Cars, International News, Proton / By Matthew H Tong / 11 November 2021 2:46 pm / 4 comments

Proton’s local assembly operations in Karachi, Pakistan is now underway, and partner Al-Haj Automotive was quick to introduce a raft of small updates to make the Saga an even more compelling entry-level option.

Compared to the CBU units, the CKD Saga gets upgraded with a leatherette centre armrest, complete with a storage bin and additional USB charging ports. It also gains front parking sensors, as well as extra sound deadening mats under the boot and bonnet.

There’s also a new stabiliser bar for the strut mounts up front, which should in theory make the sedan handle better. However, it’s unclear if these upgrades are standard across the board, or only reserved for the more expensive variants.

In Pakistan, the Saga is powered by the S4PE 1,299 cc four-cylinder petrol engine that is actually 33 cc smaller than the Malaysian model. The lower engine displacement (under 1.3 litre) allows the Saga to be priced more competitively in Pakistan, thanks to tax breaks. The engine makes 92 PS and 120 Nm of torque, and comes with an Eco Drive Assist mode. A four-speed torque converter automatic and a five-speed manual are available.

Due to local assembly, prices for the Saga have dropped by up to 50,000 Pakistani rupees (RM1,320). As such, the Standard MT now costs 1.925 million Pakistani rupees (RM50,805), while the Standard AT retails at 2.075 million PKR (RM54,764). The range-topping Ace AT goes for 2.175 million PKR (RM57,403). Both the Geely-based X70 and X50 will also be assembled in Karachi, soon.