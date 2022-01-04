In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Matthew H Tong / 4 January 2022 1:19 pm / 0 comments

Proton has just announced that it sold 45,159 SUVs in the whole of 2021, effectively making it the best-selling SUV brand in the country. The figure is nearly 40% of the total SUVs sold throughout the past year, though it isn’t yet known exactly how big of a lead Proton has over its competitors.

Individually, the X50 ended the year with 28,774 deliveries, making it the best-selling SUV in Malaysia for 2021. Demand for it remained consistently strong, with sales peaking in December with a record 4,310 units. That’s the second consecutive month where X50 sales surpassed the 4,000-unit mark. It is also Proton’s second best-seller after the Saga (42,627 units).

Meanwhile, Proton delivered 16,375 units of the X70, with a final month figure of 1,616 units. The X70 is the third best-selling SUV, but it is still the top-selling C-segment SUV since its launch back in December 2018.

As for Proton’s full year sales, the national automaker sold 114,708 vehicles in 2021, the highest closing figure since 2014. That’s a slight 2% increase over 2020, but enough for it to maintain its second spot with a market share of 22.7%.

