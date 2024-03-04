GWM Tank 300 previewed in Malaysia ahead of launch in Q3 2024 – off-road SUV with 220 PS 2.0T, tank turn

Posted in Cars, Great Wall Motor, Local News / By Gerard Lye / March 4 2024 3:32 pm

In addition to the Ora 07, GWM Malaysia also surprised members of the media by previewing the Tank 300, which will be launched here sometime in the third quarter of this year. This comes after the company revealed last month that it had brought in the first units of the off-road SUV.

For now, we’re not being told how much the Tank 300 will cost or even the number of variants that will be made available to customers. Similarly, a detailed spec sheet is being withheld until launch day, so the features mentioned are purely based on what we observed during our time with the car.

Judging by the lack of orange cables in the engine bay, the Tank 300 shown to us should be powered by a non-hybrid 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine rated 220 PS (217 hp or 162 kW) and 380 Nm of torque.

This is part with an eight-speed automatic transmission and a part-time four-wheel drive system, the latter with 2H, 4H, 4L functions as well as front and rear differential locks. The Tank 300 also comes with a tank turn function, which, when activated, locks the rear inside wheel to allow the vehicle to pivot in tight spots.

As for dimensions, the Tank 300 measures 4,760 mm long, 1,930 mm wide, 1,903 mm tall and has wheelbase of 2,750 mm. It boasts a ground clearance of 224 mm as well as a water wading depth of up to 700 mm.

Design-wise, the SUV looks reminiscent of classic 4×4 vehicles with its boxy design and chunky cladding, the latter includes a big front bumper with integrated fog lamps to accompany the circular LED headlamps that each have a daytime running light strip running across. Around back, you’ll find a spare wheel bolted onto the swing-out tailgate, while the wheels themselves measure 18 inches and wrapped with Michelin Primacy SUV tyres.

Moving inside, you’ll find a dashboard that appears to be inspired by the Mercedes-Benz G-Class with an upright profile, turbine-look air vents, a pair of screens (12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 12.3-inch touchscreen) and even an integrated grab handle. Further down, the centre console houses a robust-looking gear selector along with controls for the four-wheel drive system, electronic parking brake and driver assistance systems.

Other features include automatic air-conditioning (with rear vents), powered front seats, leather upholstery, a Harman Infinity sound system, deep storage cubby under the centre armrest, a powered sunroof, a wireless charging pad and paddle shifters. Active safety systems such as adaptive cruiser control and autonomous emergency braking are also part of the kit list of this unit.

There’s sometime to go before we enter Q3 2024, so here’s your early look at the Tank 300 ahead of its official launch. Are you interested in this rugged SUV? How much do you think it’ll sell for? For context, the Tank 300 starts from 1.649 million baht (about RM218k) in Thailand.

