GWM Tank 300 arrives in Malaysia ahead of launch

Posted in Cars, Great Wall Motor, Local News / By Gerard Lye / February 15 2024 12:16 pm

GWM Malaysia has announced the first units of the Tank 300 have arrived in Malaysia ahead of the SUV’s official launch expected this year. For now, the company is not providing much in the way of details relating to specifications or even pricing.

In its home market of China, the Tank 300 is currently listed with a 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine rated at 220 PS (217 hp or 162 kW) and 380-387 Nm of torque. This is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and part-time four-wheel drive system. A 48-volt mild hybrid version is reportedly also available together with a Hi4-T plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Meanwhile in Thailand, deliveries of the Tank 300 are scheduled to start from February this year, starting with the Ultra variant that retails for 1.799 million baht (about RM238k). Deliveries of the Pro variant will follow soon after in March, and this is priced at 1.649 million baht (about RM218k).

Both variants offered in Thailand use a hybrid powertrain that features a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine making 244 PS (241 hp or 180 kW) and 380 Nm. This is augmented by an electric motor rated at 106 PS (105 hp or 78 kW) and 268 Nm for a total system output of 351 PS (346 hp or 258 kW) and 615 Nm. The hybrid setup also includes a 1.75-kWh lithium-ion battery and 9HAT (9-speed Hybrid Automatic) gearbox and four-wheel drive system.

Available equipment on the Thailand-spec Tank 300 includes 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlamps, multi-colour interior ambient lighting, an electronic parking brake (with auto hold), powered front seats, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, telematics, six airbags and a suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Are you looking forward to the launch of the Tank 300 in Malaysia? The GWM model isn’t the only rugged-looking SUV from China that will be offered here, as there’s also the Jaecoo J7 that was previewed not too long ago.

GALLERY: GWM Tank 300 at Auto Shanghai 2023

