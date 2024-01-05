2024 Jaecoo J7 previewed in Malaysia – 197 PS 1.6T, 7DCT; CKD from start; Q2 launch; around RM160k est

Posted in Cars, Chery, Local News / By Gerard Lye / January 5 2024 11:09 am

Jaecoo Malaysia today officially previewed the Jaecoo J7, which will be its first model to be launched in Malaysia sometime in the second quarter of 2024. Positioned as a premium off-roader, the J7 was shown in two variants, with one having standard all-wheel drive with seven selectable terrain modes.

This is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and a 1.6 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine, the latter rated at 197 PS (194 hp or 145 kW) and 290 Nm of torque – 0-100 km/h in eight seconds. The second variant is front-wheel drive only with the same engine and transmission.

In terms of dimensions, the J7 measures 4,500 mm long, 1,865 mm wide, 1,680 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,672 mm. That makes it about the size of a Toyota Corolla Cross while also smaller than the Mazda CX-5.

Additionally, the J7 has 200 mm ground clearance, a wading depth of 600 mm, 21 degrees of approach angle and 29 degrees of departure angle. For those concerned about practicality, the J7 has a maximum towing capacity of 1,300 kg, a roof load capacity of 75 kg as well as a boot space of 412 litres.

Both variants come with 19-inch “Aurora-inspired” alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, dual-tier LED headlamps, leather seat upholstery, 64-colour ambient lighting and a 50 W air-cooled wireless charger.

Other features include a head-up display, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, climatised front seats, dual-zone climate control (with rear vents), a powered tailgate and a panoramic sunroof.

As for safety and driver assistance systems, the J7 is said to come with 21 intelligent driving functions. These are automatic emergency braking (AEB), front collision warning, lane departure warning, lane departure prevention, emergency lane keeping, intelligent evasion system, curve speed assistance, lead car departure notification, an around-view monitor, door opening warning and park assist.

The list continues with rear collision warning, rear cross traffic alert, rear cross traffic braking, blind spot monitoring, lane change assist, auto high beam and adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist.

Final pricing isn’t available for now, but we’re told that the J7 will be around the region of the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro that currently sells for RM159,800. We were also told customer units of the J7 will be locally assembled (CKD) from the start. With all available information so far, what do you think of the J7?

