Chery’s Jaecoo brand officially comes to Malaysia – two RHD units of J7 AWD being tested; launch in 2024

Posted in Cars, Chery, Local News / By Gerard Lye / December 6 2023 4:16 pm

Jaecoo has officially set up operations in Malaysia and will introduce its first model, the J7, in 2024. In an official release, the company also announced the arrival of the first two units of the J7 AWD in right-hand drive guise for road testing and previews with potential dealers.

For those unfamiliar with Jaecoo, it is a brand under Chery – like Omoda – that are specifically for overseas markets outside China. Jaecoo Malaysia already has an official Facebook page up and running, and we can expect the website to go live by January 2024. As for dealers, the company is currently conducting a recruitment programme ahead of its first model introduction next year.

Getting back to the J7 (or Jaecoo 7), we previously reported on the arrival of the SUV during this year’s Chery International Owner Summit in Wuhu. Also known as the Chery Tansuo 06 (or Explore 06), the J7 was previously called the TJ-1 CDM before it got its official names.

In terms of dimensions, the J7, which was also spotted here by paultan.org reader Christopher Loh, measures 4,500 mm long, 1,865 mm wide, 1,680 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,672 mm. That makes it smaller than the Mazda CX-5 and outgoing (fifth-generation) Honda CR-V we have here.

Touted as an “exceptional urban off-road SUV within the premium segment,” the J7 has 200 mm ground clearance, a wading depth of 600 mm, 21 degrees of approach angle and 29 degrees of departure angle. For those concerned about practicality, the J7 has a maximum towing capacity of 1,300 kg, a roof load capacity of 75 kg as well as a boot space of 412 litres.

Unlike the car we saw in Wuhu, the two units of the J7 that have landed on our shores are equipped with an all-wheel drive powertrain rather than a front-wheel drive one. Final Malaysian specifications aren’t out yet but based on the global Jaecoo website, the setup consists of a 1.6 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine that is rated at 197 PS (194 hp or 145 kW) and 290 Nm of torque.

Together with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and the aforementioned all-wheel drive system, the J7 will get from 0-100 km/h in eight seconds – the WLTP-rated fuel consumption is 7.48 l/100 km.

Available equipment includes a powered driver’s seat, heated and ventilated front seats, LED headlamps, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14.8-inch central infotainment touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a head-up display, a hands-free powered tailgate, a panoramic sunroof, rear air-conditioning vents, up to 10 airbags and comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance systems (AEB, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, etc).

As per our previous report, other models destined for our market include the Jaecoo 8 with up to three rows of seats as well as the Omoda 9, the latter being a renamed Exeed RX (Exeed is another one of Chery’s brands). For now, the J7 is the focus, so are you looking forward to the rugged-looking SUV’s launch here? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

GALLERY: Chery Jaecoo 7 spyshots in Malaysia

GALLERY: Chery Jaecoo 7



