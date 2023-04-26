In Cars, Chery, Local News / By Danny Tan / 26 April 2023 11:48 am / 5 comments

All Chinese SUVs look the same? There are popular themes and it’s all a bit generic, but there are also exceptions, and this Chery TJ-1 CDM is one. Just look at that face!

The TJ-1’s front fascia is dominated by a huge grille with C H E R Y proudly emblazoned, not unlike those Ford Raptor style grilles that’s on every other Ranger. If anything, this is even bolder thanks to the chosen font. However, behind that big black nose, the TJ-1 is a modern-looking square cut SUV with no overtly macho cues. Pop-out door handles are common in the Chinese market, and the light theme seems to be a chequered pattern.

Size wise, the TJ-1 is 4,515 mm long and 1,865 mm wide, which puts it between the Honda HR-V and CR-V in length. The wheelbase is 2,675 mm long, with short overhangs at both ends.

Surprisingly, when you consider the butch face, the interior of this Auto Shanghai 2023 showcar is in various shades of beige, and the overall effect is softer than expected. Of course, there are screens in front of the driver and in the middle of the dashboard – the latter is a 14.8-inch portrait unit. Chery uses Sony speakers, and they’re in here too.

This “light off-road” vehicle is powered by a 1.6L turbo engine mated to a seven-speed DCT, which should be the same combo found in the higher-spec Omoda 5 (we’re getting the 1.5T CVT). There’s also a 1.5T plug-in hybrid with 154 hp/220 Nm and a pure electric range of over 100 km, for a total range of 1,400 km. 4WD is available.

Word is that the TJ-1 will launch in Q3 this year and Chery is going public in search of an official name for the TJ-1. According to Chery Malaysia management, this model will be considered for the Malaysian market, but it’ll be after the main models, which for now are the Omoda 5 and Tiggo 8 Pro, and later, the Omoda 5 EV and PHEV versions of the Tiggo 7 Pro and Tiggo 8 Pro. What do you think of the TJ-1’s design and package?

GALLERY: Chery TJ-1 CDM at Auto Shanghai 2023