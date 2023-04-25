In Cars, Chery, Local News / By Danny Tan / 25 April 2023 12:39 pm / 6 comments

Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max e+ PHEV

Of late, as we get closer to Chery’s official return to the Malaysian market, we’ve been sharing with you the confirmed models and their timeline.

The public will get a first look at the brand and its launch models next month at a local auto event, and the Omoda 5 and Tiggo 8 Pro SUVs will be officially launched in June/July. The latter is the latest Max version that just went on sale this year in China. Meanwhile, the electric version of the Omoda 5 – the Omoda 5 EV, as shown at Auto Shanghai 2023 – is set to reach Malaysia by the end of the year. Click on the links for the full details.

So, it’s ICE to kickstart the brand here and an EV to take advantage of the tax-free window for CBU electric cars, but plug-in hybrids are also part of the plan, and there are two PHEVs confirmed for Malaysia. They are the five-seat Tiggo 7 Pro PHEV and seven-seat Tiggo 8 Pro PHEV, which wear ‘e+’ branding in China. We don’t know the exact local names for the SUVs yet, but they’re set to arrive early next year, Chery Malaysia told paultan.org.

Chery Tiggo 7 Pro e+ PHEV

Like the ICE-powered Omoda 5 and Tiggo 8 Pro – which are powered by 1.5T and 2.0T engines, respectively – the PHEV versions will be locally assembled at the Inokom plant in Kulim. The Kedah plant will be the first factory in the world to CKD the latest Tiggo 8 Pro Max in right-hand drive form.

Chery’s in-house Kunpeng e+ PHEV powertrain combines a 1.5 litre turbo engine (154 hp/230 Nm) with a dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT), a 19.27 kWh battery and dual motors for a combined 241 hp/510 Nm. Hauling the D-segment three-row body of the Tiggo 8 Pro, the PHEV combo is good for 0-100 km/h acceleration in 7.0 seconds and a claimed pure EV range of 100 km, with a total range of 950 km.

Chery says that its PHEV has nine operating modes – single motor pure electric, dual motor pure electric, series and extended range mode, direct engine drive mode and parallel drive mode.

From L-R: Interior of Tiggo 8 Pro PHEV, Tiggo 7 Pro PHEV

The other four is related to energy recovery – parking and charge mode, driving and charge mode, single motor brake energy regeneration and dual motor brake energy regeneration. We’re pretty sure that this PHEV doesn’t work that differently from others, just that Chery decided to spell it all out.

When these PHEV Cherys reach our shores, they’ll occupy a rather unique place in the market, as it’s uncommon to find plug-in hybrid SUVs with a mass market badge – the Japanese brands and Proton’s Geely SUVs are all ICE-only. The cars look good and the kit list is sure to be long, so an attractive price and assuring warranty would be key.

What do you think? Also check out the ICE 2.0T Tiggo 8 Pro, which along with the B-segment Omoda 5, will be paving the way for the ambitious brand in our market.

