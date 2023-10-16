Chery Malaysia to launch three new SUVs over next two years – Jaecoo 7 and 8 in 2024; Omoda 9 in 2025

Posted in Cars, Chery, Local News / By Gerard Lye / October 16 2023 2:20 pm

Chery Omoda 9

Chery Malaysia will launch more models in the coming years to expand its local line-up. During the 2023 Chery International Owner Summit in Wuhu, China, the company revealed the Omoda 9 as well as Jaecoo 7 and 8 will be coming to our market.

These cars will join the Omoda 5 and Tiggo 8 Pro, along with the Omoda 5 EV that has already been confirmed for 2024. No word for now on whether all three new models will fully imported (CBU) or locally assembled (CKD) in Malaysia at Sime Darby’s Inokom plant in Kulim, Kedah

Chery Omoda 9

Chery Omoda 9

The Omoda 9 is also known as the Exeed RX (or Yaoguang) and it is a five-seat C-segment SUV built on the company’s M3X platform. The specifications of the Omoda 9 provided to us are as follows:

Length: 4,775 mm

Width: 1,920 mm

Height: 1,671 mm

Wheelbase: 2,800 mm

Engine: 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol

Engine output: 249 PS (245 hp or 183 kW) and 385 Nm

Transmission: Seven-speed dual-clutch: FWD

Top speed: 200 km/h

Exeed is the premium division of Chery, and the Omoda 9 comes equipped with eight airbags, autonomous emergency braking, a digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a Sony sound system, a large panoramic sunroof and powered driver’s seat.

Chery Jaecoo 7

Chery Jaecoo 7

Moving on, we have Jaecoo, which is also another export brand under Chery’s portfolio. The Jaecoo 7 (also known as the Tansuo 06) is aimed at fans of the rugged SUV look and features a unique pixel-like lighting signature as well as an interior with a 14.8-inch vertical touchscreen. The specifications of the five-seat Jaecoo 7 are as follows:

Length: 4,500 mm

Width: 1,865 mm

Height: 1,680 mm

Wheelbase: 2,650 mm

Engine: 1.6 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol

Engine output: 186 PS (183 hp or 136.5 kW) and 275 Nm

Transmission: Seven-speed dual-clutch: FWD

Top speed: 210 km/h

Chery Jaecoo 8

Chery Jaecoo 8

Last but not least, the Jaecoo 8 is an SUV that is larger than the Omoda 9 and built on Chery’s T1X platform. This model is also referred to as the Tiggo 9 and is positioned above the Tiggo 8 in China, available with either two or three rows of seats.

Exterior design highlights include a large grille and retractable door handles, while the interior has an air of Mercedes-Benz about it. Features include AEB, 10 airbags, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 14-speaker sound system and powered seats. As for the specifications, they are as follows:

Length: 4,815 mm

Width: 1,924 mm

Height: 1,710 mm

Wheelbase: 2,800 mm

Engine: 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol

Engine output: 249 PS (245 hp or 183 kW) and 385 Nm

Transmission: Seven-speed dual-clutch: FWD

Top speed: 200 km/h

As for when we can expect these new models to arrive, Chery Malaysia says the Jaecoo 7 and 8 are expected to launch in Malaysia in 2024, the same year we’ll also welcome the Omoda 5 EV. Meanwhile, the Omoda 9 will be launched in 2025. We don’t have official pricing or local specifications for now, so stay tuned.

Another model under consideration is the Arrizo 8, although the company says it doesn’t have concrete plans yet and if it were to proceed, the D-segment sedan will only come after the models mentioned above. We’ve also included small galleries of other models that Chery exports that we may be missing out on (for now).

Of the four new Chery models – Omoda 5 EV, Jaecoo 7, Jaecoo 8 and Omoda 9 – coming our way, which one appeals to you most? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

GALLERY: Chery Omoda 9



GALLERY: Chery Jaecoo 7



GALLERY: Chery Jaecoo 8



GALLERY: Chery Omoda 5 EV



GALLERY: Chery Arrizo 8



GALLERY: Chery Exeed TXL



GALLERY: Chery Exeed VX



GALLERY: Chery Exlantix ET



Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.