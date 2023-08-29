Chery Omoda 5 EV will be assembled in Indonesia in 2024 – launching in Malaysia next year too, as a CBU

In Cars, Chery, International News / By Danny Tan / 29 August 2023 11:05 am / 0 comments

At the recent Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2023, Chery displayed the two SUVs that were recently launched in Malaysia – the Omoda 5 and Tiggo 8 Pro – although the latter is an older version of what we’re getting. On the main stage was the Omoda 5 EV, which was declared open for booking.

Chery Indonesia collected 100 bookings for the Omoda 5 EV over the 11 days of GIIAS and will continue to accept names on the books for Rp 10 juta (RM3,046). The company’s president, Shawn Xu – who is also president of Chery Malaysia and VP of Chery International – told local media that the Omoda 5 EV will be locally assembled in Indonesia early next year.

By the way, Malaysia is also getting the Omoda 5 EV next year. In fact, Chery is very bullish and the Wuhu-based carmaker is eyeing 20% share of our market’s EV segment. We understand that the Omoda 5 EV will enter Malaysia as a CBU, taking advantage of Malaysia’s duty-free incentives for imported EVs. This is in contrast to the CKD local assembly route for the internal combustion engined Omoda 5.

The Omoda 5 EV at GIIAS is essentially the same car that we showed you from Auto Shanghai 2023 in April, where the Omoda 5 EV made its debut, down to the blue/pale wood interior that I like. There’s one vital difference though – while the Shanghai showcar was a left-hand drive example, the car at GIIAS is right-hand drive, which means that LHD-to-RHD conversion work is complete ahead of sales in Indonesia and Malaysia.

Elsewhere, only the front badging is different. It now reads Chery instead of Omoda because the Omoda sub-brand exists in China whereas main brand Chery is just starting to re-establish itself in ASEAN. The rear end has also been filled with with badges, production car-style – there’s Chery bridging the tail lamps, Omoda 5 and the all-important EV badge.

The Omoda 5 EV has a 61 kWh battery in the floorpan powering a 221 hp (165 kW) motor. The 0-100 km/h sprint is done in 7.8 seconds, and Chery claims power efficiency of 15 kWh per 100 km. As for DC fast charging, Chery quotes 35 minutes to get from 0-80% SOC. Claimed range is 450 km per full charge, but note that Chinese carmakers usually use the domestic CLTC, which typically gives bigger numbers than NEDC, never mind the more real-world WLTP.

Compared to the ICE Omoda 5, the EV has a very different face. Gone is the elaborate patterned grille that’s a love-or-hate affair, and in comes a cleaner, more conventional nose that’s blocked off, as cooling is not required. No logo, as Chery is spelled out on the nose above the charging flap. There are also aero wheels rendered in two-tone.

Inside, both GIIAS and Shanghai show cars have a very interesting colour scheme with blue as the main hue, contrasted by yellow stitching and pale wood trim – very refreshing. The steering boss has an Omoda logo, and the modern dashboard’s co-joined screens and angled phone slots remain. The ICE car’s gear lever has been deleted.

The Omoda 5 EV is coming to Malaysia next year. What do you think of the electric version’s cleaner face versus the elaborate ICE look, and the tech specs?

