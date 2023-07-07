Chery Omoda 5 EV coming to Malaysia next year – carmaker eyeing 20% electric vehicle market share

In Cars, Chery, Local News / By Danny Tan / 7 July 2023 10:37 am / 0 comments

At yesterday night’s Chery brand launch and the debut of the Omoda 5 and Tiggo 8 Pro, Chery Malaysia president and VP of Chery International Shawn Xu said that the company will introduce electric vehicles (EVs) in our market next year, and that Chery is eyeing 20% market share in the EV segment.

This ties in with what we reported from Auto Shanghai 2023 in April, where the Omoda 5 EV made its debut. Then, Chery Malaysia officials told us that the battery-powered version of the Omoda 5 would likely reach Malaysia by the end of the year. 2024 it is, then.

We understand that the Omoda 5 EV will enter our market as a CBU China import, taking advantage of Malaysia’s duty-free incentives for imported EVs. This is in contrast to the CKD local assembly route for the internal combustion engined Omoda 5 that was launched yesterday.

Details were scant at the motor show, but we found out more about the new EV at the Omoda and Jaecoo brand event at Chery’s headquarters in Wuhu, a couple of days after Shanghai.

O&J are sub-brands of the Chery Group, deployed in markets where Chery is already present in the mainstream space. Omoda is aimed at youth, while the new Jaecoo sub-brand caters to more sophisticated types. We’re getting the Omoda 5 with Chery logos, but the SUV will wear Omoda badges in some markets.

The Omoda 5 EV has a 61 kWh battery powering a 221 hp (165 kW) motor. The 0-100 km/h sprint is done in 7.8 seconds, and Chery claims power efficiency of 15 kWh per 100 km. As for DC fast charging, Chery quotes 35 minutes to get from 0-80% SOC. Claimed range is 450 km per full charge, but we don’t know if that’s in NEDC or WLTP – Chinese brands usually quote the former, an older cycle that gives bigger numbers.

These figures roughly match a survey that Chery Malaysia released in July 2022, which mentioned points such as an output of 150 kW (204 PS) and 400 Nm, a 64 kWh battery and a WLTP-rated range of 450 km. Also mentioned were DC fast charging from 0-80% SOC in 40 minutes and AC charging of five hours.

The Omoda 5 EV is adapted from the ICE-powered B-segment SUV, and the battery sits on the floorpan. Compared to the ICE Omoda 5, the EV has a very different face. Gone is the bold and elaborate patterned grille, and in comes a cleaner, more conventional nose that’s blocked off, as cooling is not required. Omoda is spelled prominently on the nose. There are also aero wheels rendered in two-tone.

Inside, the Shanghai show car has a very interesting colour scheme with blue as the main hue, contrasted by yellow stitching and pale wood trim – very refreshing. The steering boss has an Omoda logo, and the modern dashboard’s co-joined screens and angled phone slots remain. The ICE car’s gear lever has been deleted.

As for rivals, we can immediately think of the Ora Good Cat and the BYD Atto 3. The round eyed one with the feline name is priced from RM139,800 for the 47.8 kWh Pro (400 km NEDC) to RM169,800 for the 63.1 kWh Ultra (500 km NEDC). Meanwhile, the BYD Atto 3 is priced from RM149,800 for the 49.92 kWh Standard Range (410 km NEDC) to RM167,800 for the 60.48 kWh Extended Range (480 km NEDC).

What do you think of the Omoda 5 EV’s cleaner looks versus the wide, bold nose of the ICE version? Tech specs aside, EVs are bought for their looks/image, and the Omoda 5 EV looks pretty cool, definitely more funky than the neat Atto 3. As for the Ora, with such an overtly cute design, GWM might have placed itself in the female corner. Which would be your pick? Read all about the just-launched ICE Omoda 5 here.

GALLERY: Chery Omoda 5 EV at Auto Shanghai 2023

GALLERY: Chery Omoda 5 1.5T in Malaysia