Chery CKD operations in Malaysia will cover Omoda and Jaecoo brands – Exlantix EV under consideration

Posted in Cars, Chery, Local News / By Gerard Lye / October 17 2023 5:41 pm

During an official interview with Chery Malaysia president and Chery International VP Shawn Xu at the Chery Owner’s Summit 2023 in China, it was revealed that Chery Malaysia’s CKD operations will cover both Omoda and Jaecoo brands.

The company previously revealed that new models were on the way, namely the Jaecoo 7 and 8 in 2024, while the Omoda 9 is due to arrive in 2025.

At present, Chery Malaysia assembles the Omoda 5 and Tiggo 8 Pro at Sime Darby’s Inokom plant in Kulim, Kedah. The facility has an annual capacity of up to 20,000 units, but the company plans to double this moving forward.

According to Xu, the Omoda 5 is the company’s most popular models, accounting for 70 to 80% of sales, while the Tiggo 8 Pro, which is ramping up in production, makes up the rest – the waiting period is said to be between three and four months currently. In terms of localisation, 30% of parts are sourced from Malaysian vendors, Xu revealed.

He said the company’s CKD operations will also cover EVs, and one of the models planned for Malaysia is the Exlantix ET in 2025 – no word on whether the Omoda 5 EV will also go the CKD route. He also noted that in line with Chery International’s strategy, other electrified powertrains such as PHEVs are also under consideration. The company has previously indicated that it would launch the Tiggo 7 Pro PHEV and 8 Pro PHEV in Malaysia next year, and they would be locally-assembled.

When asked about the potential of Chery setting up its own production facility, Xu said this is a possibility, but it would be dependent on volume. The Chinese automaker has poured in substantial investments into Malaysia and will look to expand further in the future.

