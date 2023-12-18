Jaecoo J7 SUV to be launched in Malaysia in 2024 – brand to be marketed as separate entity from Chery

Posted in Cars, Chery, Local News / By Gerard Lye / December 18 2023 4:24 pm

Jaecoo’s entry into Malaysia will be led by the J7, which is expected to be launched next year. The new premium urban off-road SUV brand will be introduced as an independent entity with its own distinct product line-up that is separate from Chery.

In an official release, Jaecoo Malaysia also revealed the brand’s slogan of “From Classic, Beyond Classic,” which it says it perfectly embodied by the J7. The company also provided some early details of the upcoming SUV, which will feature the All Road Driver Intelligent System (ARDIS), high-strength steel construction, an energy-absorbing body structure as well as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

All J7 models will come be equipped with a Qualcomm 8155 chip based on a 7 nm architecture. This will be used to power the car’s infotainment system, which boasts a two-second boot up time and the ability to process over 20 commands in 30 seconds. The processing power provided by the system-on-chip (SoC) also drives the screens inside the cabin, including a 14.8-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a head-up display.

The company announced earlier this month that the first two units of the J7 in right-hand drive guise have arrived in Malaysia for road testing and previews with potential dealers. The ARDIS is likely paired with a 1.6 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. More details of the J7 are expected to be released as we near the SUV’s launch.

GALLERY: Jaecoo 7



