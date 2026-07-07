2026 GWM Tank 300 facelift in China – only 300L Hi4-T, Hi4-Z PHEVs are longer, up to 200 km WLTP EV range

In Cars, GWM, International News / by Jonathan Lee / July 7 2026 3:40 pm

Having revealed the car last week, GWM has released concrete details of the new facelifted Tank 300 ahead of its Chinese-market launch on July 19. As was hinted at, the big mechanical revision only applies to the plug-in hybrid models, which have been renamed the 300L. And this time, the “L” really means long.

The 300L’s dimensions are exactly as was listed in a filing with China’s ministry of industry and information technology (MIIT), measuring 4,886 mm long, 1,984 mm wide and 1,927 mm tall – 126 mm longer, 54 mm wider and 24 mm taller than petrol and diesel models. But it’s the wheelbase that has grown significantly; at 3,010 mm, it’s a whole 260 mm longer.

The wheelbase stretch is the result of the front axle being brought forward, but it wasn’t done to fit a larger engine as previously thought. Rather, it was to provide space to fit the new road-biased Hi4-Z powertrain, which has a much larger battery than the existing, more off-road suitable Hi4-T.

GWM Tank 300L (left) versus the standard Tank 300

Under the bonnet, you’ll still find a 2.0 litre turbo petrol four-cylinder that produces 245 PS at 6,000 rpm and 380 Nm of torque from 1,700 to 4,000 rpm. But in place of a conventional 4×4 drivetrain sits 245 PS/400 Nm front electric motor and a 272 PS/415 Nm rear motor, as well as a locking rear differential and a three-speed dedicated hybrid transmission that allows the system to apportion power from both power sources.

This results in a ridiculous (especially for a body-on-frame SUV) total system output of 761 PS and 1,195 Nm of torque, enabling the Hi4-Z to sprint from zero to 100 km/h in just 4.2 seconds. The sizeable 59.6 kWh NMC battery sits within the wheelbase and enables a WLTP-rated range of 200 km, and combined with the 77 litre fuel tank, the overall range stretches to 1,122 km. It also has a higher DC fast charging power and can be topped up from 30 to 80% in the same 16 minutes as the Hi4-T despite the larger battery.

As for that Hi4-T, that remains the same as before, with the 2.0 litre mill being paired with a 177 PS/495 Nm motor, a nine-speed auto and a mechanical driveline with locking centre and rear diffs. It makes a sum total of 421 PS and 750 Nm of torque, and with an unchanged 37.1 kWh NMC battery it delivers a WLTP EV range of 105 km. Total range is slightly shorter than the Hi4-Z’s at 913 km, due to the smaller 70 litre fuel tank.

Besides enabling a bigger battery to be fitted, bringing the front wheels forward has also resulted in a shorter front overhang. As a result, the approach angle has increased from 33 degrees to 38, although the departure angle remains the same at 34 degrees. No mention of the breakover angle, but the longer wheelbase will have almost certainly affected it. Ground clearance has been increased by ten millimetres to 235 mm to help mitigate this effect.

The regular Tank 300 retains its 2.0 litre turbo petrol engine and nine-speed auto, making the same 220 PS and 380 Nm; there’s no power boost as previously reported. The 2.4 litre turbodiesel, meanwhile, has been uprated slightly, although only to 184 PS (previously 181 PS) with peak torque holding station at 480 Nm.

Although the 300L’s longer nose is visible in the side profile, it has been disguised by fender vents just ahead of the front doors. The car also gains a beefier new front bumper with integrated driving lights and tow hooks. Both these items were previewed by the rugged Hooke concept at Auto Shanghai last year.

The 300L also gains several M6 threaded holes on the outside and tripod-style 1/4-inch threaded holes on the inside, allowing owners to mount accessories such as lights and action camera mounts. This is supported by six auxiliary switches on the roof console for powering those accessories at up to 300 watts each (1,040 watts total). The rest of the changes are shared with the regular 300, including a new grille that ditches the rectangular T logo in favour of the large “Tank” script.

Inside, the 300 gains a larger 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen running GWM’s latest Coffee OS, joining the rest of last year’s updates that include rectangular centre air vents, a steering column-mounted gear selector and a new centre console with increased storage. The steering wheel also returns to a three-spoke design, jettisoning the oddly cutesy two-spoke design from the 2025 model.

Driver assists have also been upgraded on the 300L with a new roof-mounted lidar sensor and additional exterior cameras. These enable the PHEVs to offer highly-automated city and highway driving functionality and enhanced park assist, joining the usual alphabet soup of aids.

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