19 May 2022

Here’s a closer look at the right-hand drive version of the Great Wall Motors Ora Good Cat, of which an example was spotted at Vision Motorsports yesterday, utilising the DC charger there. A couple of RHD units are presently at the Go Auto HQ in Glenmarie, Shah Alam, and we managed to grab a gallery of the car.

We have seen the Good Cat before, but in left-hand form – the evaluator was previewed at the Bumiputera Development Action 2030 event in December 2021, and prior to that, was caught on the roads around Elmina in April, running with trade plates.

The advance units are from Thailand, where the car has been on sale since November last year. The all-electric car hasn’t been launched in Malaysia yet, but an official debut is expected sometime next month, according to Go Auto executive director Datuk SM Azli Nasimuddin.

He said that all three variants (Tech, Pro, Ultra) of the Good Cat on sale in Thailand will make their way here – the units in the photos are Ultra versions. He added that while pricing has not been finalised, indicative pricing of what to expect can be gleaned from the car’s pricing in Thailand, and that Great Wall is hoping to get local pricing as close to that as possible.

In March, prices for the Ora Good Cat were revised in Thailand thanks to EV incentives. The base Tech variant is now priced at 828,500 baht (RM105,350), down from its original 989,000 baht (RM125,700) selling price. The mid-range Pro now goes for 898,500 baht (RM114,250), 15.1% cheaper than previously, when it was going for 1.059 million baht (RM134,600).

As for the range-topping Ultra, it now goes for 1.0385 million baht (RM132,000), down from its original price of 1.199 million baht (RM152,400), so we could well be looking at the Ora Good Cat becoming the cheapest EV to go on sale here.

Both the Tech and Pro offer a range of 400 km (NEDC standard) from a 47.8-kWh lithium-iron phosphate battery. A front electric motor rated at 143 PS (141 hp or 105 kW) and 210 Nm of torque offers the car a top speed of 152 km/h. The Ultra variant features a 63.1 kWh battery, which increases the operating range to 500 km (again, NEDC cycle), retaining the same 143 PS/210 Nm electric motor.

All variants support AC charging up to 6.6 kW via a Type 2 connection. There’s also DC fast charging up to 60 kW using a CCS2 connection, where getting from a 0-80% state of charge (SoC) takes about 45 minutes for the 400 km variants and around an hour for the Ultra.

Azli said that the company has been taking the car around to trial out public DC chargers and that there has been no issues with charging on them so far. He added that all Good Cat units sold here would come supplied with a home charger. More on the Ora Good Cat when it makes its expected debut next month.