In Cars, Great Wall, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Gerard Lye / 22 March 2022 9:59 am / 2 comments

Following Thailand’s announcement of major incentives for electric vehicles, Great Wall Motors (GWM) has announced an updated price list for the Ora Good Cat, which is now cheaper by 165,000 baht (RM20,635) across all three available variants. The new pricing has come into effect as of March 21, 2022, according to Headlightmag.

To start, the base Tech variant now goes for 828,500 baht (RM103,613), or about 16% less than the original 989,000 baht (RM123,689) price tag. Meanwhile, the mid-range Pro is 898,500 baht (RM112,371), representing a 15.1% reduction from 1.059 million baht (RM132,455).

Both the Tech and Pro offer a range of 400 km (NEDC standard) from a 47.8-kWh lithium-iron phosphate battery that powers a front electric motor rated at 143 PS (141 hp or 105 kW) and 210 Nm of torque. This combination allows for a top speed of 152 km/h.

At the top of range, the Ultra variant comes with a more substantial 63.1-kWh battery for an increased range of 500 km, while keeping the same electric motor as the lesser variants. It now goes for 1.0385 million baht (RM129,880), or about 13.4% less than 1.199 million baht (RM149,953) previously.

All variants support AC charging up to 6.6 kW via a Type 2 connection, with the Tech and Pro requiring about eight hours for a full charge, while the Ultra takes approximately ten hours. There’s also DC fast charging up to 60 kW using a CCS2 connection, where getting from a 0-80% state of charge (SoC) takes about 45 minutes for the 400 km variants and around an hour for the Ultra. From 30-80% SoC, it’s 32 minutes for the smaller battery and 40 minutes for the larger one.

These specifications are unchanged from before, and the same applies to the standard equipment that each variant comes with. The Good Cat continues to be a fully-imported (CBU) model in Thailand, but there could be a possibility that it will be locally assembled (CKD) in the future, which could see even lower prices.

