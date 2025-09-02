GWM Ora Good Cat GT makes first public appearance at Merdeka parade – sporty EV to be launched soon?

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, GWM, Local News / by Gerard Lye / September 2 2025 1:36 pm

The Ora Good Cat GT has made its first public appearance at this year’s Merdeka parade, a few months after Great Wall Motor (GWM) Malaysia teased the electric vehicle’s (EV) arrival a few months ago in April.

As its name implies, the Good Cat GT is a sportier version of the electric hatchback that first went on sale here in November 2022. With no camouflage on the parade car, we can clearly spot the variant-specific design cues, including a different front bumper with prominent side air curtains, side skirts and wheel arch surrounds – these have a carbon-fibre-like finish.

In other areas, you’ll find a roof-mounted spoiler with ‘GT’ badging, a rear diffuser and 18-inch two-tone alloy wheels. This particular example is finished in Aqua Grey, which is one of two options available for the Good Cat GT sold in Thailand.

Ora Good Cat GT (top), Good Cat (bottom)

The GT variant also gets plenty of yellow accents, including the interior, with the dashboard, door cards and seats sporting the bright hue. Those seats are trimmed in a combination of suede and leather, with the one at the front having integrated headrests – all seats also come with a ‘GT’ logo on their headrest.

Another difference from the current Good Cat here is the column-mounted gear selector instead of a rotary dial on the centre console. This change was introduced in Thailand for the Good Cat, including the GT, for the 2024 model year, according to Headlightmag.

We don’t have local powertrain specifications yet, but we expect the GT to match what’s available in Thailand, which gets a more powerful front electric motor rated at 171 PS (169 hp or 126 kW) and 250 Nm of torque. By comparison, the regular, non-GT Good Cat has 143 PS (141 hp or 105 kW) and 210 Nm.

Ora Good Cat GT (left), Good Cat (right)

Both versions sold in Thailand have the same (and newer) 57.7-kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, with the non-GT providing a range of up to 480 km following the NEDC standard, while it is 460 km for the GT. The GT there also comes with a launch control mode that isn’t found on the standard model.

At present, the Good Cat in Malaysia is offered in two variants. The 400 Pro retails for RM114,500 on-the-road without insurance and comes with a 47.8-kWh LFP battery (400 km NEDC range), while the 500 Ultra at RM144,500 has a 63.1-kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery (500 km NEDC range) – both get the 105-kW motor.

Expect the GT to cost more than both because that is the case in Thailand, as the GT listed there at 1.099 million baht (about RM144k), which is more than the regular Good Cat that goes for between 799,000 and 899,000 baht (RM105k and RM118k).

GALLERY: Ora Good Cat GT at 2025 Merdeka parade

GALLERY: 2023 Ora Good Cat in Pistachio Green

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.